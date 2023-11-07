Carl Black Roswell is offering a purchase allowance on select Buick SUVs

Drivers can get a good deal on 2023 Buick SUVs at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering a purchase allowance of $1,250 on 2023 Buick SUV models to current eligible non-GM owners and lessees. This exciting offer opens opportunities for those looking to upgrade their vehicle to some of the latest Buick SUVs. The $1,250 purchase allowance can make a significant difference in the overall cost of a new Buick, allowing more customers to experience the quality and luxury that Buick has to offer.

The full amount of $1,250 is available for the Buick Encore GX. The 2023 Envision is offered with a purchase allowance of $750, while the 2023 Enclave is offered with a purchase allowance of $500. This tiered approach ensures customers have options to suit their preferences and budget. Whether drivers are looking for a compact and stylish Encore GX or a spacious Enclave for their family, there's a purchase allowance waiting for them at Carl Black Roswell.

On top of purchase allowance offers, drivers can take advantage of no monthly payments until 2024. This unique offer provides financial relief and flexibility to customers, allowing them to enjoy their new Buick SUV without the immediate burden of monthly payments. It's an excellent opportunity to make the transition to a new vehicle even more convenient.

Well-qualified buyers can also enjoy low APR financing as low as 1.9%. This means that not only can buyers benefit from the purchase allowance and deferred payments, but well-qualified buyers can also secure a low interest rate for their financing, saving even more money in the long run. Carl Black Roswell is committed to making the car buying experience as affordable and enjoyable as possible, and these offers on 2023 Buick SUV models are a testament to that commitment. Drivers can learn more at carlblackroswell.com.

