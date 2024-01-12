Carl Black Roswell is offering a purchase allowance on select GMC Sierra 1500 models

Drivers around Roswell, Georgia, can receive a $3,500 purchase allowance at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to enhance the shopping experience for its valued customers, Carl Black Roswell, a renowned Buick GMC dealership, is thrilled to announce a substantial purchase allowance on specific GMC Sierra 1500 models.

Effective immediately, customers can enjoy a generous $3,500 purchase allowance on 2023 and 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks equipped with the powerful 5.3 L EcoTec3 V8 engine. This exciting offer is designed to provide customers with unparalleled savings on these high-performance vehicles.

In addition to the purchase allowance, Carl Black Roswell is extending a fantastic $2,000 trade assistance to drivers who choose to trade in their eligible vehicles. To qualify for the trade assistance, customers must present proof of ownership and trade in a 2010 model year or newer vehicle. It's important to note that the driver must purchase the same truck with the EcoTec3 engine option to be eligible for the trade assistance.

However, customers are advised that these offers may not be available with lease options and other promotions. It's recommended to check with the dealership for specific details and eligibility criteria.

To take advantage of these exclusive offers, interested customers must act promptly, as both the purchase allowance and trade assistance are valid for new retail deliveries scheduled on or before January 31, 2024.

For more information about this limited-time promotion and to explore the dealership's impressive lineup of GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, drivers can visit Carl Black Roswell at 11225 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, Georgia, 30076, or contact the dealership at 678-317-2740

About Carl Black Roswell

Carl Black Roswell is a premier Buick GMC dealership dedicated to providing customers with exceptional vehicles and outstanding customer service. With a commitment to excellence, Carl Black Roswell continues to be a trusted destination for automotive enthusiasts in the Roswell, Georgia, area.

Media Contact

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, [email protected], https://www.carlblackroswell.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell