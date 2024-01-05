Carl Black Roswell is offering a rebate on select car batteries

Drivers in need of a new car battery can save at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering an enticing battery rebate program, providing valued customers with an opportunity to enjoy up to a $20 rebate on the purchase of select ACDelco batteries. The rebate is available toward the purchase of one battery per customer.

From now until February 28, 2024, customers who purchase and install one of the eligible ACDelco batteries—Gold or Silver—at Carl Black Roswell or other participating GM dealerships can take advantage of this limited-time rebate offer. ACDelco Gold battery purchasers qualify for a $20 rebate, while ACDelco Silver battery buyers are eligible for a $10 rebate.

To take advantage of this exclusive rebate, customers must submit the rebate form by March 31, 2024. The rebate will be issued in the form of a Visa gift card and is expected to be delivered within six to eight weeks after the submission date.

To learn more about this rebate program and view the complete terms and conditions, interested drivers are encouraged to visit the Carl Black Roswell official website at carlblackroswell.com or visit mycertifiedservicerebates.com. The dealership website also offers other service specials and an online scheduler.

