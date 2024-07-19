Carl Black Roswell is offering a rebate on select wiper blades

Drivers in Roswell, Georgia, can save money on new wiper blades

ROSWELL, Ga., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering a special rebate offer on select ACDelco wiper blades, helping customers save up to $15 and ensure clear visibility during any weather. This limited-time offer applies to ACDelco Original Equipment, ACDelco Gold and ACDelco Silver wiper blades.

Drivers can upgrade their vision for less with $5 back on each ACDelco Original Equipment wiper blade purchase. Opting for ACDelco Gold allows drivers to drive with confidence thanks to a $4 rebate per blade. Buyers can save $3 with this offer on each ACDelco Silver wiper blade.

Here's what drivers need to know to claim their rebate:

This offer is exclusive to Carl Black Roswell and expires on August 31, 2024. To redeem a rebate, buyers should visit mycertifiedservicerebates.com to download the rebate form and submit it by September 30, 2024. There's a limit of three wiper blade rebates per vehicle identification number (VIN). Rebates will be issued as Visa® Gift Cards, delivered within six to eight weeks of submission.

Carl Black Roswell understands the importance of clear visibility on the road, especially during unpredictable weather conditions. This ACDelco wiper blade rebate allows drivers to upgrade their blades for a significant discount, keeping them safe and confident behind the wheel.

Drivers are encouraged to act soon for this opportunity to save! Interested individuals can visit Carl Black Roswell today for more information or to take advantage of this special offer.

Media Contact

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, [email protected], https://www.carlblackroswell.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell