Carl Black Roswell is offering low APR financing on 2024 GMC Terrain models

Drivers in the Roswell area can enjoy low financing rates on select SUVs

ROSWELL, Ga, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, renowned for its excellence in automotive service, presents a series of exclusive offers on 2024 GMC Terrain models to help customers save money and enjoy their new vehicle purchases.

For well-qualified buyers seeking optimal financing options, Carl Black Roswell extends an enticing proposition: APR financing rates as low as 0.9%. This favorable financing scheme allows buyers to benefit from competitive rates, increasing affordability and financial flexibility.

Furthermore, purchasers can capitalize on an additional $1,500 purchase allowance toward their purchase of a 2024 GMC Terrain from Carl Black Roswell. This supplementary allowance brings down the overall price of the vehicle, allowing more customers to drive away in a new SUV.

In addition to the attractive financing rates and purchase allowance, Carl Black Roswell offers the convenience of no monthly payments for 90 days, providing buyers with a grace period to manage their finances effectively while enjoying the ownership experience of their new GMC Terrain.

It is important to note that these exclusive offers are not combinable with certain other offers and are subject to specific terms and conditions. To qualify for the deferred payment option, customers must finance their purchase with GM Financial, which they can do at the dealership.

For those eager to seize the opportunity presented by these compelling offers, it is imperative to act swiftly. New retail delivery must be taken by April 1, 2024, to qualify for these special offers provided by Carl Black Roswell. Drivers can learn more at carlblackroswell.com.

Media Contact

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, [email protected], https://www.carlblackroswell.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell