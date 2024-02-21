Carl Black Roswell is offering low APR for well-qualified buyers on select Buick Envision models

Drivers can get financing rates as low as 0.9% APR on 2023 Buick Envision AWD models

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a trusted Buick and GMC dealership, is offering low APR and other benefits for qualified buyers on select Buick Envision models.

Qualified buyers can now receive a low APR offer on select 2023 Buick Envision AWD models at Carl Black Roswell. The low APR, which can be as low as 0.9%, means well-qualified buyers can secure favorable financing terms on their desired Buick Envision model.

In addition to the low APR offer, Carl Black Roswell sweetens the deal with a generous purchase allowance of $2,750, providing added value to customers seeking exceptional savings on their purchases. This purchase allowance is available to eligible buyers looking to drive home in the stylish and reliable 2023 Buick Envision AWD models.

Furthermore, Carl Black Roswell extends a special offer to current eligible non-GM owners and lessees, providing them with an additional purchase allowance of $750. To qualify for this bonus, individuals must either own a 2010 or newer model year non-GM vehicle or lease a 2019 model year or newer non-GM vehicle.

As part of its commitment to customer convenience, Carl Black Roswell offers buyers the added benefit of no payment for 90 days, allowing them to enjoy their new Buick Envision with peace of mind and financial flexibility.

To take advantage of these exclusive offers, interested buyers must act swiftly, as new retail delivery must be taken by March 4, 2024. This limited-time opportunity allows customers to secure remarkable savings and benefits on their purchase of select Buick Envision models.

For more information about these special offers and to explore the impressive lineup of Buick Envision models, drivers can visit Carl Black Roswell in Roswell, Georgia, or the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com.

