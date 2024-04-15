Carl Black Roswell is offering special lease terms on the Hummer EV

Well-qualified buyers can lease the 2024 GMC Hummer EV for $999 per month

ROSWELL, Ga., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a leading dealership renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional automotive offerings, is offering an exclusive lease offer for the highly coveted 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

This limited-time offer presents a remarkable opportunity for well-qualified buyers to drive the GMC Hummer EV. Available for 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV 2X models equipped with e4WD, this lease is a low mileage lease. Customers can secure these terms for just $999 per month.

The lease terms, tailored to suit the needs of drivers, span 36 months with a payment due at signing of $5,239. Notably, this enticing offer has no security deposit required.

For added convenience, the lease includes a mileage allowance of 30,000 miles, with a nominal charge of $0.25 per mile applied for any distance exceeding this threshold. While late payment and early termination fees do apply, customers can rest assured that the unparalleled driving experience of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV makes every mile worth it.

To take advantage of this exceptional offer, interested parties are encouraged to act swiftly, as new retail delivery must be taken by April 30, 2024. With limited availability, the GMC Hummer EV is available at Carl Black Roswell. Drivers who would like to learn more about this offer or other special offers at the dealership can visit the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com.

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell