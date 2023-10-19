Drivers around Roswell, Georgia, can get the best price on tires at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering Tire Price Match Guarantee now through the end of the year. Drivers around Roswell, Georgia, are now guaranteed the lowest price on tires at Carl Black Roswell.

Tire Price Match Guarantee is a promotional offer that ensures customers receive the best possible prices on eligible tire brands, including BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Continental, Dunlop, Firestone, General, Goodyear, Hankook, Kelly, Michelin, Pirelli and Uniroyal. If a customer provides the dealership with a better eligible tire price at the time of purchase from a competing tire retailer or installer located within 100 miles, the dealership commits to matching that price. Moreover, if the customer discovers a better price for the same tires within 30 days of the purchase, the dealership will refund the price difference.

This guarantee requires proof of the better offer, such as an advertisement, written estimate or internet quote for identical tires. It's important to note that tire manufacturer and competitor rebates are excluded from this offer. The promotion is valid until December 30, 2023, and customers can use the coupon code 201 to take advantage of the guarantee. The offer is subject to certain conditions and is applicable only at participating dealerships. Drivers are encouraged to schedule their next appointment soon to get in before the end of the year.

About Carl Black Roswell

Carl Black Roswell is a Buick and GMC dealership with a service center and tire shop. Drivers can find more special offers, dealership information, an appointment scheduler, a vehicle inventory and more on the Carl Black Roswell website, carlblackroswell.com.

