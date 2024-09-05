Carl Black Roswell offers a purchase allowance on the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Sierra models with select engine types are available with a special offer this month

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell has an incredible offer that could be the perfect opportunity for drivers to upgrade to a new GMC Sierra.

For a limited time, the dealership is offering a substantial $3,250 purchase allowance on select 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 models. This offer means buyers can drive away in a brand-new truck without breaking the bank.

To qualify for this offer, drivers will need to purchase a 2024 Sierra 1500 equipped with a 5.3 L V8 engine. The offer is valid for new retail deliveries taken by September 30, 2024. Additionally, buyers will need to trade in a vehicle that's a 2010 model year or newer used car.

Carl Black Roswell is also offering deferred monthly payments for 90 days. This period gives drivers extra time to get settled into their new vehicle without the financial burden of immediate payments. And for well-qualified buyers, they're offering a low financing rate of 1.9% APR.

The GMC Sierra is known for its exceptional performance, durability and versatility. Whether drivers are using it for work, play or a combination of both, the Sierra has something to offer everyone. With its powerful engine, spacious interior and advanced technology features, the Sierra is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best.

So, any interested drivers ready to upgrade their ride should head over to Carl Black Roswell and see how much they can save. With their generous purchase allowance, deferred payments, and low financing rates, there's never been a better time for individuals to drive away in a new GMC Sierra. Anyone interested can learn more on carlblackroswell.com.

Media Contact

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, [email protected], https://www.carlblackroswell.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell