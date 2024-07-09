Carl Black Roswell showcases special offers on the Buick Encore GX

Drivers can save when they buy the Buick Encore GX at Carl Black Roswell this month

ROSWELL, Ga., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is revving up summer savings with an incredible offer on the luxurious 2024 Buick Encore GX. This month, well-qualified buyers can enjoy a low APR of just 0.9% to finance their new Encore GX.

But that's not all! Current eligible non-GM owners and lessees can take advantage of an additional $1,250 purchase allowance on top of the low APR. This offer is valid for current owners of a 2010 or newer non-GM model or those currently leasing a 2019 model year or newer non-GM model.

And to sweeten the deal even further, qualified buyers can defer their first monthly payment until October when financing with GM Financial.

This offer is a fantastic opportunity to drive away in a stylish and versatile SUV with incredible savings. With low APR financing, a purchase allowance for non-GM customers and deferred monthly payments, there's never been a better time to get behind the wheel of the 2024 Buick Encore GX.

This offer is valid only on new retail deliveries taken by July 31, 2024. Drivers can visit Carl Black Roswell today for a test drive and to learn more about this exciting summer sales event.

About Carl Black Roswell

Carl Black Roswell is a trusted dealership for new and pre-owned Buick and GMC vehicles. They are committed to providing their customers with a hassle-free car-buying experience. Visit their showroom in Roswell, Georgia, or view their inventory online at their website, carlblackroswell.com.

Media Contact

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, [email protected], https://www.carlblackroswell.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell