Carl Mazzanti to Offer Tips on Evaluating Small Business Cyber Security Providers

During his Leadership LIVE @ 8:05 appearance, which focuses on how to Harness the Power of Al for Small Business Success, Mazzanti will pull back the curtain on this and other hot-button topics.

"Time-to-resolution is a key indicator of a Cyber Security provider's ability," he explains. "A provider that has incorporated AI in their service platform will be able to continually monitor behavior analytics and other indicators to detect threats and block them before they become a problem. If your current provider is not AI-enabled, you might as well drop them now, because they will not be able to mount a rapid response that meets your organization's needs."

