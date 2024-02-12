Carl Mazzanti to Offer Tips on Evaluating Small Business Cyber Security Providers

In exclusive appearance, eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti Focuses on Small Business Cyber Security Solutions in 2.13.2024 LIVE @ 8:05 - Talking Small Business Broadcast
HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small businesses are facing big threats from bad actors, but experienced Cyber Security providers can help entrepreneurs and others to develop robust defenses. How though, can companies judge the efficiency of a proposed provider? In an exclusive appearance on Leadership LIVE @ 8:05 - Talking Small Business, eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti will offer top tips on issues like evaluating an IT provider. Andrew Frazier will host the interview, which takes place Feb. 13, from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm (EST).
"Artificial Intelligence can deliver a tremendous boost for businesses," says Mazzanti. "But Cyber Criminals are also leveraging this technology to launch deadly 'phishing,' ransomware and other attacks against companies of all sizes. An experienced Information Technology provider can help safeguard a company's digital assets, but many business owners are in the dark when it comes to evaluating the efficiency of these providers."
During his Leadership LIVE @ 8:05 appearance, which focuses on how to Harness the Power of Al for Small Business Success, Mazzanti will pull back the curtain on this and other hot-button topics.
"Time-to-resolution is a key indicator of a Cyber Security provider's ability," he explains. "A provider that has incorporated AI in their service platform will be able to continually monitor behavior analytics and other indicators to detect threats and block them before they become a problem. If your current provider is not AI-enabled, you might as well drop them now, because they will not be able to mount a rapid response that meets your organization's needs."
About eMazzanti Technologies
EMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.
About Leadership LIVE @ 8:05
Hosted by Small Business Pro University founder Andrew Frazier, every Tuesday evening @ 8pm EST, Leadership LIVE @ 8:05 brings on experienced entrepreneurs and business owners who share some of the secrets to their success. A new podcast is also released every Thursday morning.=
