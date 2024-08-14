Carlisle Construction Materials Introduces Revolutionary Bio-Based Polyiso Eco Rigid Foam Insulation

With our new Polyiso Eco insulation, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility while ensuring that our customers have access to the most advanced building materials available. Post this

Key Highlights of Carlisle's Polyiso Eco:

Sustainable Composition: The new rigid foam insulation comprises 5% bio-circular content derived from renewable raw materials. This innovative approach not only contributes to reducing reliance on fossil resources but also plays a crucial role in minimizing the carbon footprint of construction projects.

Strategic Partnerships: By partnering with Covestro for MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) and Stepan for polyol components, Carlisle Construction Materials ensures that its bio-based Polyiso Eco is manufactured with the highest quality ingredients, designed to deliver superior thermal performance and longevity.

Enhanced Performance: Carlisle's Polyiso Eco maintains the same high standards of durability, thermal efficiency, and compressive strength that customers have come to expect from traditional ISO products.

Industry-Leading Innovation: This pioneering move toward incorporating bio-circular content signifies Carlisle Construction Materials' dedication to innovation and its proactive approach to integrating more sustainable practices within the construction industry.

"Carlisle Construction Materials has always been at the forefront of developing high-performance construction products that lead the way in sustainability," said Steve Schwar, President of Carlisle Construction Materials. "With our new Polyiso Eco insulation, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility while ensuring that our customers have access to the most advanced building materials available."

The collaboration between Carlisle Construction Materials, Covestro, and Stepan represents a landmark in the adoption of renewable materials within the construction sector. Covestro, with its expertise in producing high-quality MDI, and Stepan, a leader in innovative polyol products, provide the essential components for creating Carlisle's cutting-edge insulation.

"Our partners play a pivotal role in the realization of our bio-based ISO," added Schwar. "Together, we're not only pushing the boundaries of material science but also supporting the construction industry's transition to a more sustainable future."

Carlisle Construction Materials' Polyiso Eco is ideal for a wide range of applications, providing architects, builders, and developers with an energy efficient solution that offers bio-based content.

"Covestro's vision to become fully circular requires R&D advancements that directly support the scope 3 goals of our customers, like Carlisle" said Hermann Doerholt, Head of Performance Materials at Covestro. "Covestro has some of the most aggressive sustainability and climate targets in the chemical industry, and the further we progress in developing technologies to achieve them, the more the effects resonate along the supply chain."

"Stepan is fully committed to its sustainability priorities of People, Planet, Products, and Practices," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stepan. "Delivering bio-based products is a critical piece of that commitment. We are thrilled to work alongside our industry partners such as Carlisle Construction Materials and Covestro to bring these important innovations to the market and end consumer."

For additional information about Carlisle's Polyiso Eco and the company's commitment to sustainability, please visit https://carlisleconstructionmaterials.com/sustainability/ or contact Alex Drescher.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT") – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System ("COS"), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products for the commercial and residential construction markets. CCM has been a recognized leader in the roofing industry for more than half a century, offering high-performance single-ply roofing solutions that include EPDM, TPO, PVC and roof garden systems. CCM also offers a full line of polyisocyanurate and expanded polystyrene insulation, as well as a host of steep-slope underlayments, duct sealants, adhesives and hardware. In addition to roofing, CCM services the waterproofing, framing and general construction industries.

About Covestro: Covestro is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes, and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building, and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group's Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. At the end of 2023, the company had 48 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).

About Stepan: Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at http://www.stepan.com. More information about Stepan's sustainability program can be found on the Sustainability page at http://www.stepan.com.

Alex Drescher, Carlisle Construction Materials, 717.960.4402, [email protected], www.carlisleccm.com

