Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI) Sets New Standard for Industry Training, Launches Carlisle PRO Academy

To take their skill set to the next level, Carlisle PRO Academy participants have the opportunity to enroll in a hands-on training program at a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Carlisle, PA. Part classroom and part fully enclosed spray booth, the high-tech facility has the unique ability to recreate different climates and jobsite conditions, making it possible for participants to put their education to the test in a real-world setting. The facility is the backdrop for advanced mechanics and installer training, with in-depth lessons on how to maintain, troubleshoot and rebuild spray equipment, chemistry, building science, and personal and jobsite safety. Upon completion of the three-day intensive, participants will earn a Carlisle PRO Advanced Applicator certification. Underscoring CSFI's commitment to the safety of the installer and the quality of their work, Carlisle PRO Academy is offered free of charge.

"Carlisle PRO Academy is a first-of-its-kind training program—it is going to set a high standard of required training in an industry that we sometimes refer to as the Wild West," said Steven Fries, Tech Services Wall Spray Foam Manager, CSFI. "Each component of this program was carefully designed with the applicator in mind; we want them to walk away with the confidence and know-how to perform their job efficiently and effectively. By supporting the professional development of our customers, we are elevating the industry as a whole—it's a win-win."

About Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation

Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI) is a leading manufacturer of spray polyurethane foam systems in North America. Previously marketed under Accella Polyurethane Systems – Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation is a fully integrated, spray foam insulation solution, backed by the technology resources—and grounded on the corporate stability—of Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT). Our SealTite™ PRO product line of spray foam building insulation solutions are formulated to provide the highest level of thermal protection in both residential and commercial applications.

Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies

Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) is a leading supplier of building envelope solutions that effectively drive energy efficiency and sustainability in commercial and residential applications. Products include high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barrier, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems for a wide variety of thermal protection applications and other premium polyurethane products, block molded expanded polystyrene insulation, engineered products for HVAC applications, and premium rubber products for a variety of industrial an surfacing applications.

