Carlisle SynTec Systems Congratulates Jurin Roofing Services on Winning the 2024 Excellence in Single-Ply Award

"We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jurin Roofing Services, Inc. for their outstanding achievement in receiving the 2024 Excellence in Single-Ply award," said Stephen Schwar, President at Carlisle Construction Materials. "Jurin Roofing Services, Inc.'s unwavering dedication to quality and their impressive track record of successful installations have truly set them apart as one of our top contractors. We are proud to have them as part of the Carlisle family."

Jurin Roofing Services, Inc. is now among a select group of authorized applicators who have received the ESP award, solidifying their elite status within Carlisle's contractor recognition program. The company's commitment to excellence and their exceptional work in installing Carlisle's roofing systems with care have made them stand out as a leader in the industry. Jurin Roofing Services are also Hall of Fame and Fleeceback Champion Award winners with an impressive 50 year history in the roofing industry. Since its establishment in 1974, this family-owned and operated business has built a solid reputation for delivering top-quality roof installations and exceptional customer service. Over their 50 year history, their clients have come to depend on their expertise and dedication to excellence. It is no wonder that they have

been honored with the ESP award a remarkable 22 times, reflecting their commitment to providing unparalleled service in the roofing industry.

For more information about Jurin Roofing Services, Inc. and their award-winning services, please visit jurinroofingflorida.com.

About Carlisle SynTec Systems

Carlisle SynTec Systems is a leading manufacturer of commercial roofing systems, known for their quality products and commitment to excellence. With a wide range of roofing solutions, Carlisle SynTec Systems has been a trusted name in the industry for over 30 years.

