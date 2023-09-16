Carlmont High School Installs Another Shaw Sports Turf Field at Bruce Usher Stadium

Working with Shaw was a positive experience. They worked collaboratively with our project manager and site team to accommodate requests specific to our site needs. Tweet this

"We needed to replace our existing Shaw turf because it was nearing the end of its useful life. We used Shaw again because they did the original installation 10 years ago and had been contracted for maintenance and testing over that period of time," said Jay Newman, project manager for Sequoia Union High School district.

The school relies on the turf in Bruce Usher Stadium to hold up to a variety of sports and school events, including graduation and other large school wide ceremonies. The field is primarily used for football, soccer, flag football, and lacrosse. To meet these demands, Shaw recommended the Legion NXT turf system to meet the demands of this multi-use field.

Shaw Sports Turf installed 84,000 square feet of Legion NXT 2.0", Shaw Sports Turf's newest fiber system. Including the exemplary ThunderBolt Fiber, which features both monofilament and premium slit film fibers, Legion NXT is a hybrid system that offers realistic aesthetics with an electrifying degree of durability. This system is built for strength and endurance as one of the most durable products in the industry.

School officials noted that they were not only impressed by the quality of the turf, but also the experience working with Shaw. "Working with Shaw was a positive experience. They worked collaboratively with our project manager and site team to accommodate requests specific to our site needs," said Grant Steunenberg, Administrative Vice President, Carlmont High School. Shaw worked with the school to ensure a smooth process from beginning to end. Newman also echoes an "excellent experience working with Shaw," noting that "Shaw was responsive and helped bring the project in on time and on budget."

The upgraded synthetic turf surface promises to benefit the overall study body, student athletes, and the community alike. The field at Bruce Usher Stadium "will be much appreciated by sports participants given the resilient sports surface and by spectators due to the bright and colorful new appearance," said Newman.

"A new field positively impacts school culture and imparts a feeling of pride in our student-athletes," said Steunenberg.

The replacement turf field project was completed on August 4th, 2023. Football practice began that same day.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Sequoia Union High School District and Carlmont High School on the installation of the new Shaw Sports Turf Legion NXT Turf System. We look forward to watching this school reap the benefits of a high quality, dual fiber turf system that will provide great playability through their multisport playing field," said Shaw Sports Turf Territory Manager, Matt Cohen.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, and tile/ stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 3,500 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, 7068793643, [email protected], www.shawsportsturf.com

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf