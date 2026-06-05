Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski Announces CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate's Gold Medallion Office Award and Market Leader Recognition in Auburn and Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate has announced that the brokerage received the Gold Medallion Office Award and was recognized as a Market Leader in both Auburn, Alabama, and Columbus, Georgia, for the October through December 2025 period.

The Market Leader recognition was awarded under the Partner Program and Corporate Relocation Program through what is now referred to as CIH, or Compass International Holdings, previously known as Anywhere Leads Network. The designation reflects the brokerage's performance against competing brokerages in both markets during the recognized period.

Led by Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski, CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate serves clients across Columbus, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, and the surrounding communities. The recognition points to the brokerage's continued focus on local market knowledge, responsive client service, relocation support, and consistent execution across two competitive real estate markets.

"This recognition matters because it is tied to performance in the markets where our agents work every day," said Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski. "Auburn and Columbus are different communities with different client needs, but in both places, the standard is the same. Clients need informed guidance, steady communication, and a team that understands the local market beyond the listing data."

The Partner Program and Corporate Relocation Program connect real estate professionals with clients who may be buying, selling, or relocating through corporate and partner channels. Market Leader recognition indicates that CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate outperformed competing brokerages in the designated markets during the applicable period.

For Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski, the award also reflects the work of the brokerage's agents and support staff, particularly in markets where relocation, repeat referrals, and local reputation play an important role in client decisions.

"Real estate recognition is never the result of one person," Rozwadowski said. "It comes from agents answering calls, solving problems, preparing clients honestly, and following through long after the first conversation. That is what builds trust in a market, and that is what our team continues to focus on."

CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate has built its presence around residential real estate service, local market expertise, and long-term relationships with buyers, sellers, relocating professionals, and families across Georgia and Alabama. The brokerage's recognition in two markets reinforces its role as a regional real estate office with an established presence in both Columbus and Auburn.

Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski said the company will continue to place emphasis on practical client guidance, agent development, and market-specific service as the brokerage moves forward.

About CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate

CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate is a real estate brokerage serving Columbus, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, and surrounding markets. The company works with buyers, sellers, relocating clients, and families seeking local real estate guidance across the region.

Media Contact

Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski, Century 21 Premier Real Estate, 1 706 442 8400, [email protected], https://www.century21.com/

SOURCE Century 21 Premier Real Estate