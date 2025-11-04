Carlos Arriba Debuts in Texas: A Premium Chilean Wine Collection Exclusive to H-E-B

Carlos Arriba stands out with its blend of adventure and sophistication, and its premium quality at an accessible price. These wines are made for people who want to embrace life's moments—big and small—with a glass that inspires connection and joy. Post this

A Collection Born of Adventure

The debut lineup features three expressive, approachable wines—each a modern classic designed for effortless enjoyment and perfect pairing with life's best stories:

Carlos Arriba Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon – Maule Valley, Rugged yet refined. Rich red fruit and smooth tannins, it is ideal for grilling, stargazing, or winding down after a long day.

Carlos Arriba Reserva Chardonnay – Casablanca Valley, Bright, balanced, and coastal in character. Crisp citrus and subtle oak notes evoke ocean breezes and relaxed afternoons.

Carlos Arriba Reserva Sauvignon Blanc – Maule Valley, Zesty and refreshing with tropical notes, this is a wine made for exploration, laughter, and sunshine.

Each varietal reflects the precision of Chilean winemaking and the thrill of exploration, uniting craftsmanship and curiosity in every pour.

Inspired by the International Man of Adventure

The wines draw inspiration from Carlos Arriba, "The International Man of Adventure." His travels across seven continents and passion for world-class wine embody a lifestyle that celebrates discovery and connection. Every bottle invites consumers to raise a glass and live life with purpose, passion, and a touch of daring.

Chilean Wines on the Rise

Chilean wines remain among the top-performing premium imports in the U.S., driven by growing demand for sustainably made, high-quality wines that deliver exceptional value. With consumers increasingly drawn to stories of origin and authenticity, Carlos Arriba meets the moment, combining Old World craftsmanship with a fresh, adventurous brand personality.

Now Available Exclusively at H-E-B

Carlos Arriba Wines are available for $16.98 SRP exclusively at H-E-B stores across Texas, both in-store and online for delivery or pickup. Each bottle embodies craftsmanship, authenticity, and the thrill of discovery, an invitation to pause, share, and savor life's journeys.

"When the wine is great, there are no bad days," — Carlos Arriba.

About Carlos Arriba Wine

Carlos Arriba Wines celebrate the connection between craftsmanship and adventure. Produced from Chile's most expressive terroirs using sustainable vineyard practices, the brand delivers premium quality at an accessible price. Available exclusively at H-E-B, Carlos Arriba invites wine lovers to explore the taste of Chile through a lens of adventure and refinement. Follow the adventure: @CarlosArribaWine and #LiveLikeCarlos.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Carlos Arriba Wine