Carlsbad Beach Recovery Opens New Substance Abuse and Mental Health Outpatient Treatment Center in Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad Beach Recovery has opened a new Substance Abuse and Mental Health Outpatient Treatment Center in Carlsbad, California, within San Diego County. Carlsbad Beach Recovery provides Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), offering evidence-based therapies, holistic care, and family support in a coastal setting designed to promote healing. With a mission rooted in compassion and accessibility, Carlsbad Beach Recovery helps individuals and families build lasting recovery while staying connected to their daily lives. The center accepts most private insurance and offers flexible payment options.

CARLBAD, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlsbad Beach Recovery has officially opened its new addiction and mental health outpatient treatment center in Carlsbad, California. Offering both Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), the center is designed to provide individuals and families with comprehensive, compassionate care that supports long-term recovery while allowing clients to maintain balance in their personal lives.

Meeting a Growing Need in North San Diego County

Across Southern California, rates of substance use disorders and mental health challenges continue to rise, impacting individuals and families in nearly every community. North San Diego County has been no exception, with residents seeking accessible and effective care that can be easily integrated into their daily lives.

Carlsbad Beach Recovery was founded to address this growing need by combining evidence-based treatment with a serene, coastal environment conducive to healing. The center's location in Carlsbad provides clients with the opportunity to recover in a serene setting that fosters peace, reflection, and a renewed sense of purpose.

"Our mission is to create a safe, supportive space where individuals can find lasting recovery while staying connected to their families and communities," said Bobby Nassiri, Executive Director of Carlsbad Beach Recovery. "We know recovery doesn't happen in isolation. By providing PHP and IOP levels of care coupled with a sober living environment, we help clients build the coping skills and resilience needed to navigate real-world challenges without stepping away from their lives entirely."

Comprehensive PHP and IOP Programs

Carlsbad Beach Recovery specializes in two flexible treatment options tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients:

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): Designed for those requiring a high level of structure and support, PHP provides full-day treatment while allowing clients to return home in the evenings. This program blends intensive therapy with real-life practice, bridging the gap between inpatient treatment and independent living.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): A step down from PHP, IOP offers greater scheduling flexibility while maintaining a consistent focus on accountability, therapy, and skill-building. Clients attend treatment several days a week, making it an ideal option for individuals who balance recovery with work, school, or family commitments.

Both programs are grounded in evidence-based modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), holistic recovery models, trauma-informed care, group therapy, family therapy, and relapse prevention planning. Clients also benefit from holistic services designed to address the whole person, including mindfulness practices, wellness activities, and personalized aftercare planning.

A Patient-Centered Approach to Recovery

At the core of Carlsbad Beach Recovery's philosophy is the belief that every client's journey is unique. Treatment plans are highly individualized, beginning with a comprehensive assessment and evolving as clients progress through their recovery.

"Excellence in clinical care must be matched by compassion," added Bobby Nassiri, Executive Director. "We want every client who walks through our doors to feel seen, heard, and respected. Our goal is not only to treat addiction or mental health symptoms, but to restore dignity, purpose, and hope."

Carlsbad Beach Recovery emphasizes family involvement whenever possible, recognizing that healing extends beyond the individual. By engaging loved ones in the recovery process, Carlsbad Beach Recovery helps strengthen support systems that are critical for long-term success.

Insurance and Accessibility

Carlsbad Beach Recovery works with most private insurance providers and also offers flexible payment options for self-pay clients. While the center does not currently accept Medicaid or Medicare, its admissions team is committed to helping individuals explore financial options so treatment remains accessible.

About Carlsbad Beach Recovery

Carlsbad Beach Recovery is a premier outpatient Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Center located in Carlsbad, California. Specializing in Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), the center combines clinical excellence with a compassionate, patient-centered approach. With evidence-based therapies, holistic care, and a supportive community, Carlsbad Beach Recovery helps individuals and families achieve sustainable recovery in a setting that inspires healing and growth.

Contact Information

Bobby Nassiri

Carlsbad Beach Recovery

Phone: (442) 333-9217

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://carlsbadbeachrecovery.com

Media Contact

Bobby Nassiri, Carlsbad Beach Recovery, 1 (442) 333-9217, [email protected], https://carlsbadbeachrecovery.com

SOURCE Carlsbad Beach Recovery