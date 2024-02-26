Carmel Brudenell releases 'Zany The Saddest Little Donkey'

A Crucifix Donkey experiences sadness leading to low self-esteem until one day, her wish to be admired unexpectedly comes true

NUMURKAH, Australia, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmel Brudenell makes a triumphant return to the world of publishing with the debut of "Zany The Saddest Little Donkey" (published by Xlibris AU). This heartwarming tale, the sixth installment in Brudenell's collection of children's picture books, explores themes of friendship, sorrow, and ultimately, self-acceptance.

Zany, a Crucifix Donkey, grapples with feelings of inadequacy. Her companion in the paddock, Selwyn the Welsh Mountain Pony, dazzles as a prancing show pony, earning admiration from all but leaving Zany feeling overlooked and despondent. Lost in her melancholy, she withdraws from Selwyn until a pivotal moment alters her perspective, leading her to embrace her own value.

Brudenell remarks, "The narrative is crafted to be engaging and accessible, fostering ease in both reading aloud and comprehension. The charming caricature illustrations vividly capture the animals' range of emotions, inviting children to delve into Zany's journey from despair to self-assurance and joy."

When asked about the book's underlying message, Brudenell reflects, "Children's sense of self-worth can be fragile, influenced by societal norms and external validations. Zany's journey underscores the importance of recognizing one's intrinsic value, empowering young readers to embrace their unique contributions to society and find fulfillment in their own distinct ways." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/857477-zany

"Zany The Saddest Little Donkey"

By Carmel Brudenell

Hardcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 24 pages | ISBN 9798369495100

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 24 pages | ISBN 9798369495094

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9798369495087

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Carmel Brudenell's journey is one of resilience and dedication. Born as the second eldest among six siblings, she left school at the tender age of 14 to support her family. Despite facing a life-threatening illness, Brudenell's determination led her to pursue higher education. She enrolled in university and successfully earned a Bachelor of Teaching (ECE) from RMIT University and a Bachelor of Education (EC) from LaTrobe University, specializing in early childhood education. This equipped her to become both a kindergarten and primary school teacher. For 22 years, Brudenell poured her passion into the field of education, spending 13 of those years as the director of one of Victoria's largest standalone kindergartens. However, her life was not confined solely to the classroom. She embraced a diverse range of roles, from administrative work to breeding and showcasing stud ponies, horses, and cattle. Additionally, she embarked on adventurous journeys, traversing the Australian Outback by road. Brudenell and her late husband welcomed a son into their lives, who in turn blessed them with two granddaughters. Through their daughter-in-law, their family expanded to include a large extended network of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren. Throughout her bustling and active life, Brudenell's unwavering spirit shines as a testament to her remarkable resilience and zest for life.

