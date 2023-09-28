Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick Named to City & State's 'The 2023 Power of Diversity: Latino 100' List

Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, of counsel in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Appeals & Legal Issues Group has added inclusion on City & State's "The 2023 Power of Diversity: Latino 100" list to her many achievements.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, of counsel in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Appeals & Legal Issues Group has added inclusion on City & State's "The 2023 Power of Diversity: Latino 100" list to her many achievements. The list recognizes "the most influential Latinos who are serving in public office, running businesses, leading nonprofits, and advocating for policy changes in New York," according to the publication.

Ciparick, a former New York State Court of Appeals Senior Associate Judge, was the first Latina to sit in a court of record in New York State in 1978, and later the first Latino/Hispanic on the Court of Appeals. Today, she works diligently to create a pipeline of opportunities for diverse attorneys. Of Puerto Rican descent, Ciparick was born in New York City, grew up in Washington Heights, graduated from Hunter College, and received her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law. Her work, passion for New York, and ethnic background uniquely position her to impact access to justice.

Ciparick is Chair of the State Board of Law Examiners for the State of New York Court of Appeals and Past Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Historical Society of the Courts of the State of New York. Ciparick was appointed by the Chief Judge to co-chair the New York Justice Task Force that examines the causes of wrongful convictions. Under the previous New York City Administration, she held the position of Chair of the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary.

At Greenberg Traurig, Ciparick advises clients on appellate matters and litigation strategy and mentors the firm's junior lawyers.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP