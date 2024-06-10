Carmigo and VINCUE Forge Partnership to Give Dealers Better Tools for Wholesale

Users can now view live market data, including recent retail transactions for cars listed on Carmigo - powered by VINCUE

TUPELO, Miss., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmigo and VINCUE announce a new partnership set to transform the way dealers buy and sell used cars. This collaboration empowers users on both platforms with unprecedented access to vital live data and a wider array of wholesaling options.

With this innovative integration, Carmigo users can now effortlessly view recent retail transactions and the average retail price for cars listed on Carmigo, all powered by VINCUE live market data. Carmigo has also partnered with VINCUE to power their RetailScore, which shows dealers which cars in their inventory are likely to sell at retail and which are good candidates for wholesale.

Meanwhile, VINCUE has incorporated Carmigo into its Trade Network and Buying Plan, granting VINCUE dealers access to the thousands of used car listings available on Carmigo's one-day auction and marketplace.

"We're excited to be partnering with Carmigo to give users on both platforms access to better data and more options for buying and selling used inventory," said Chris Hoke, Founder, CEO, and CTO of VINCUE. "By working together, our dealers can make wholesale easier and more efficient."

VINCUE's comprehensive inventory management system is designed to streamline the buying, appraising, and selling process, enabling dealers to adopt a more scientific approach to inventory management.

"VINCUE is bringing a lot to the table for our dealers," said Andrew Warmath, CEO and Co-Founder of Carmigo. "We want to make it easy for dealers to make informed buying decisions. Adding VINCUE live market data is a powerful tool to help our users buy smart."

Carmigo users can buy and sell on a one-day auction or untimed marketplace. They also offer Carmigo Turn which helps dealers increase used inventory turn and protect their profits.

Visit Carmigo or VINCUE to learn more.

About Carmigo

Carmigo is an online marketplace and wholesale platform for dealerships. They provide tools to help dealerships increase used inventory turn and source consumer cars for their dealership. The startup works with dealerships across the nation, but is based in Tupelo, MS, and is rapidly expanding its team.

About VINCUE

VINCUE is transforming the retail automotive software industry by providing dealers with new, innovative end-to-end inventory lifecycle management and market pricing solutions. This gives dealers access to real-time data and tools in a single system to stock smarter, increase turn, compete effectively, and above all else — maximize profits.

Media Contact

Austin Hille, Carmigo, 1 6015000852, [email protected], https://www.carmigo.io/vincue/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Carmigo