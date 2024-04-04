Carmigo announces promotion of Austin Hille to Director of Marketing

Hille has served in the company's leadership for more than two years, and is now taking on a new role and responsibilities

TUPELO, Miss., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmigo has announced the promotion of Austin Hille to Director of Marketing.

Hille left his role as Manager, Marketing Strategy at C Spire to join Carmigo in November 2021. He was the company's first full-time marketing hire. Since then, Hille has taken on a wide range of responsibilities within the company.

"We originally brought Austin onboard to build out our consumer marketing strategy, but as Carmigo has taken on more of a dealer-to-dealer focus, we needed him to step outside of his original role," said Andrew Warmath, CEO and Co-Founder of Carmigo. "While marketing is still his primary responsibility, we've all been impressed with his ability to serve the company's goals wherever we need him."

Hille has managed projects within product, sales, and operations. Most recently he oversaw the launch of the company's new wholesale platform - Carmigo Turn.

He'll now work alongside other departments to ensure the company's growing salesforce has the support it needs to scale their dealer network, and will continue to build out a dealer-focused marketing strategy.

"2024 will be a massive year of growth for us," said Hille. "I am happy to help in any way I can to help us realize our goals this year. It's been a privilege to work with the team at Carmigo thus far, and I am excited about what the future holds for us."

Carmigo launched Turn alongside a suite of improvements for its users on February 1. In the first quarter of 2024, the company has more than tripled its salesforce and is anticipating unprecedented growth throughout the year. Visit carmigo.io to learn more.

About Carmigo

Carmigo is an online marketplace and wholesale platform for dealerships. They provide tools to help dealerships increase used inventory turn and source consumer cars for their dealership. The startup works with dealerships across the nation, but is based in Tupelo, MS, and is rapidly expanding its team.

