Carmigo elevates Chris Michael to Vice President of Operations

Michael is a nearly three-year veteran of the company, and now serves as a Vice President alongside new responsibilities

TUPELO, Miss., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmigo has announced the promotion of Chris Michael to Vice President of Operations.

Michael started at Carmigo in April of 2021, just three months after the company's founding. He has remained a foundational member of the Carmigo team, and has lead its operations department across multiple company wide initiatives.

Carmigo started as a solely consumer-focused platform with in-market inspectors across the Southeast. Michael oversaw the inspection and post-sale teams when they were in-market, managed the transition of those teams to headquarters based roles, and is now in charge of managing in-market operations for Carmigo's growing dealer-to-dealer network.

"It's hard to imagine Carmigo without Chris," said Andrew Warmath, CEO and Co-Founder of Carmigo. "I asked him to join the company when there was no promise of a future. Since then, we've thrown a lot of changes at him, and he's handled each one with precision and candor."

Michael's newest set of responsibilities come following the launch of its wholesale platform - Carmigo Turn. Carmigo has more than tripled its salesforce in the first quarter of 2024, and alongside this growth comes a need for operational support in markets across the south.

"We're seeing a growing need for inspector and post-sale efficiency as our network grows and our sales increase," said Michael. "It's all about perspective. Our dealers demand a level of service and support on par with our national competitors, and we must meet those needs in order to stay competitive."

Michael will be focusing on rapidly growing the Carmigo Inspection Team as they eye expansion across the southeast throughout 2024.

Carmigo launched Turn alongside a suite of improvements for its users on February 1. Visit carmigo.io/turn/ to learn more.

About Carmigo

Carmigo is an online marketplace and wholesale platform for dealerships. They provide tools to help dealerships increase used inventory turn and source consumer cars for their dealership. The startup works with dealerships across the nation, but is based in Tupelo, MS, and is rapidly expanding its team.

Media Contact

Austin Hille, Carmigo, 1 6015000852, [email protected], https://www.carmigo.io/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Carmigo