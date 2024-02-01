Carmigo launches all new wholesale platform designed to increase used inventory turn

Carmigo Turn is a one-stop solution for dealers to increase inventory turn by leveraging automation and various wholesale channels.

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmigo has launched its biggest product since the company's founding - Carmigo Turn. Turn helps dealers isolate their slow-moving inventory and set an automated wholesale strategy from day one.

Since its founding, Carmigo has been focused on easily sourcing consumer cars for dealerships. This will remain an offering for the company. However, rapidly changing market conditions in 2023 prompted the development of Carmigo Turn to help dealerships with their wholesale strategy.

"In 2023, used car values started plummeting and days to turn for used cars is now at a five-year high," said Andrew Warmath, CEO and Co-Founder of Carmigo. "The data is undeniable - one of the most effective ways to protect your dealership's profits in 2024 is to increase used car turn."

Carmigo's Inventory Integration is at the core of Turn. Participating dealers can see their full inventory in one-spot, identify old-age cars then list and sell them all with just a few clicks.

Carmigo Turn offers two ways to list old-age inventory - the company's one-day auction and the brand new Carmigo Marketplace. The marketplace is now integrated with a variety of other nationwide marketplaces so listings are automatically shared to thousands of dealers nationwide.

"Our team has worked tirelessly developing Carmigo Turn into an industry-leading wholesale platform," said Warmath. "We're thrilled to provide this offering for our full user base and we look to welcome even more dealers into Carmigo's dealer network in the coming months."

Carmigo launched Turn alongside a suite of improvements for its users on February 1. Visit carmigo.io/turn/ to learn more.

Carmigo is an online marketplace and wholesale platform for dealerships. They provide tools to help dealerships increase used inventory turn and source consumer cars for their dealership. The startup works with dealerships across the nation, but is based in Tupelo, MS, and is rapidly expanding its team.

