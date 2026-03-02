Carmigo Launches Independent Auction Marketplace Initiative Led by Industry Veteran Peter Lavallee

Carmigo is launching a new Independent Auction Marketplace Initiative, led by industry veteran Peter Lavallee, to give independent auctions a scalable, auction-controlled digital sales channel that expands reach while preserving their operational control.

TUPELO, Miss., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As auction industry leadership gathers this week at the Spring Remarketing Exchange in Dallas, TX to chart the future of the industry, Carmigo announced the launch of its Independent Auction Marketplace Initiative, a national effort to provide independent auctions with a scalable, auction-controlled online sales channel.

The initiative will be led by Peter Lavallee, architect of the original facilitating auction model that helped independent auctions compete at scale in the digital era.

Lavallee joins Carmigo as Executive Vice President of Marketplace to build a national network designed specifically for independent auctions, not in competition with them.

"Independent auctions have operated at scale for decades," said Andrew Warmath, CEO of Carmigo. "They deserve an online channel that works for them, not around them. This initiative is about giving independents control, scale, and durability in the next phase of digital wholesale."

A New Chapter for Independent Auctions

In the wake of recent industry disruptions, independent auctions are reevaluating how they access digital demand. Carmigo's model allows auctions to:

List outside-the-gate and no-sale inventory seamlessly

Retain operational control of transactions

Access a growing national buyer base

Preserve auction relationships while expanding reach

Unlike legacy marketplace models, Carmigo's platform is designed to operate as an extension of the auction, not a replacement. Lavallee, who previously oversaw thousands of annual transactions within a facilitating model framework, sees this as a pivotal moment.

"Independent auctions are not looking for another vendor," said Lavallee. "They're looking for a partner with shared interests. They are not a bank, they are not a physical auction. Carmigo provides the technology needed to enable independent auctions to sell cars digitally."

Carmigo is currently partnering with a select group of independent auctions to pilot the new facilitation model. These early partnerships are focused on refining operational workflows and buyer activation to ensure the platform scales responsibly. A broader national rollout is expected later this year.

Media Contact

Hannah Moore, Carmigo, 1 6018706880, [email protected], carmigo.io

SOURCE Carmigo