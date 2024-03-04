Carmigo welcomes new Vice President of Sales, John Tharp

Tharp comes to Carmigo with more than 35 years of experience in the automotive industry

TUPELO, Miss., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmigo has announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Sales - John Tharp.

Tharp most notably served as the National Program Manager for Insurance Auto Auctions, where he oversaw a team of more than 80 direct reports. He was responsible for maintaining relationships with hundreds of dealerships nationwide, and working with them to meet their inventory acquisition needs.

Tharp left his role as General Sales Manager for America's Auto Auction - Baton Rouge to join Carmigo, and has also served as a general sales manager and used car director at the dealership level.

"Carmigo is in a prime position to help dealerships' evolving inventory management needs," said Tharp. "Carmigo's wholesale platform brings a lot to the table, especially as the market is challenging used car managers like never before. After I got to know the team, I knew I could play a role in serving and growing their dealership network."

Tharp has joined Carmigo immediately following the launch of its wholesale platform - Carmigo Turn. He will be working alongside the company's product and marketing teams to bring the platform to new dealerships across the southeast, and use their feedback to shape its future offerings.

"John has joined our team at the perfect time," said Andrew Warmath, CEO and Co-Founder of Carmigo. "We've already seen how Turn can help dealerships protect their profits and navigate a never-before-seen used car market. John is going to help us bring that to more dealers and serve the buying and selling needs of those in our network."

John will also be focusing on rapidly growing the Carmigo Sales Team as they eye expansion across the southeast throughout 2024. Carmigo has already tripled its salesforce in the first two months of the year, and they anticipate even more growth in the months that remain.

Carmigo launched Turn alongside a suite of improvements for its users on February 1. Visit carmigo.io/turn/ to learn more.

About Carmigo

Carmigo is an online marketplace and wholesale platform for dealerships. They provide tools to help dealerships increase used inventory turn and source consumer cars for their dealership. The startup works with dealerships across the nation, but is based in Tupelo, MS, and is rapidly expanding its team.

Austin Hille, Carmigo, 1 6015000852, [email protected], https://www.carmigo.io/turn/

