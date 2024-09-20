Carmine Di Sibio named Honoree of 2024 Columbus Celebration Weekend

As an immigrant, education was the key that unlocked a world of opportunities. The long-standing commitment the Columbus Citizens Foundation has to its scholarship program transforms many lives and helps build a strong future for our country. I am truly humbled by this recognition." Post this

Born in Italy, Carmine emigrated with his family at age three and was raised in Glen Cove, New York. He was the first in his family to attend college, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Colgate University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University, which propelled his extensive career in financial services.

Carmine is deeply committed to fostering a more equitable and sustainable world. He is a founder of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and actively participates in the World Economic Forum. Additionally, he is a member of the Board of Trustees of Colgate University and the Wake Forest University Business School Board of Visitors.

"We are honored to recognize Carmine for his contributions and achievements, which exemplify his dedication to philanthropy and the Italian American community," stated Columbus Citizens Foundation President Christopher Loiacono.

"The Columbus Day Parade has always been part of my life growing up as an Italian-American in New York. As an immigrant, education was the key that unlocked a world of opportunities. The long-standing commitment the Columbus Citizens Foundation has to its scholarship program transforms many lives and helps build a strong future for our country. I am truly humbled by this recognition."

The annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States will take place on Monday, October 14, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and will include marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street. Groups, institutions, and partners from across the United States and Italy will take part in this year's celebration. The parade will be broadcast on ABC-7 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

ABOUT COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a New York City non-profit organization committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American Heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929. For more information contact [email protected].

