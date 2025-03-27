Carnegie and Tuition Exchange Partner to Launch New College Search and Lead Generation Tool for TE Member Institutions

"Connecting with the right students at the right time is crucial for enrollment success. This partnership with Tuition Exchange enhances institutions' ability to engage with hand-raiser students earlier in their search process." said Eric Page, Chief Client Officer. Post this

"For students seeking Tuition Exchange scholarships, this new tool puts hundreds of schools within easy reach. We are grateful to Carnegie for helping us give families access to affordable education," said Kristin Tichenor, President at Tuition Exchange.

This initiative is a direct response to the need for enhanced visibility and earlier engagement with students eligible for Tuition Exchange scholarships, who tend to be academically strong and highly committed to higher education. The service includes:

Unlimited access to student inquiries: Institutions receive detailed contact and academic information to enhance outreach.

Earlier engagement opportunities: Schools can connect with students before they submit scholarship applications.

Enhanced visibility on TuitionExchange.org: Institutions gain a more prominent presence on TE's student-facing platform.

Seamless CRM integration: Leads can be easily imported into platforms like Slate and TargetX.

"Connecting with the right students at the right time is crucial for enrollment success. This partnership with Tuition Exchange enhances institutions' ability to engage with hand-raiser students earlier in their search process," said Eric Page, Chief Client Officer. "We're excited to bring our proven lead generation expertise to TE member schools and support their enrollment goals with actionable, high-quality student inquiries."

See the new Tuition Exchange college search tool in action.

About Carnegie

Carnegie (Carnegie Dartlet LLC) is the human connection company. They believe success is predicated on connecting. Literally and figuratively. Carnegie connects colleges and universities with students by fusing human psychology with marketing and enrollment innovation. Carnegie offers groundbreaking marketing and enrollment solutions that lead to action, enrollment, retention, and lasting affinity. Learn more at carnegiehighered.com.

About Tuition Exchange

Tuition Exchange (TE) provides a reciprocal scholarship opportunity for eligible faculty and staff dependents at our 700+ individual member schools. There are currently 8,000 Tuition Exchange Scholars enrolled in undergraduate and graduate degree programs throughout our network, which spans 50 states/U.S. territories and 9 countries. Tuition Exchange enables students to pursue their dreams by breaking down financial barriers and opening doors to transformative educational experiences, while empowering our member institutions to attract, nurture and retain exceptional talent, shaping a brighter future for all. Learn more at tuitionexchange.org.

Media Contact

Christine Kramer, Carnegie Dartlet LLC, 1 2159060234, ckramer@carnegiehighered.com, carnegiehighered.com

SOURCE Carnegie Dartlet LLC