Carnegie announces the acquisition of Fire Engine RED's Student Search service, adding 15 years of experience and talent as they deliver innovation in Student Search.

"We've developed an innovative philosophy that we believe is the future of Student Search," said Gary Colen, CEO. "Fire Engine RED's talented team of Student Search strategists and operators share in our excitement for a modern Student Search and bringing this approach to our industry partners."

Carnegie points to changes in the market: fewer students, decreased access to student names, multiplying channels, increased data privacy, and changes in behaviors and expectations of students as the impetus for this innovation and acquisition. Their model is a transparent, lower-volume, higher-conversion approach that is hyper-focused on capturing attention, generating affinity, and applying precise strategies to increase yield. They leverage human connection, a core Carnegie philosophy, by using psychometric data (motivations, attitudes, and beliefs) to personalize and segment communication efforts. Their approach is bookended by strategies that gather rich data to ensure smart resource allocation—from the names purchased to the aid offered to each student. Carnegie meets students where they are by executing multi-channel, integrated digital marketing strategies. They offer a fully supported Slate CRM execution, which provides clients with data transparency and control of their Student Search, and now will serve both Slate and non-Slate CRM clients with an optimized CRM execution. "We've seen clients turn around a downward trend in enrollment with this model, stabilize enrollment, as well as disrupt a period of enrollment stagnation. We are excited to be able to bring Carnegie Student Search to non-Slate CRM clients," said Tyler Borders, CSO of Carnegie.

While Carnegie welcomes the former employees of Fire Engine RED who worked on Student Search, Shelly Spiegel, former CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Fire Engine RED, will continue to offer the higher education market an admissions recruitment CRM and stand-alone software products at Fireworks Software, Inc. "Carnegie and Fire Engine RED have a long and successful history of working together. There was no question in my mind that Carnegie was the right company to grow Student Search. I'm excited to dedicate my undivided attention to growing Fireworks Software, Inc. and returning to the company's roots as a technology and software business," said Shelly Spiegel, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Fireworks Software.

Carnegie continues to push the boundaries of innovation in higher education marketing and enrollment management, a legacy that dates back to its establishment in 1985.

About Carnegie

Carnegie (Carnegie Dartlet LLC) is a higher education enrollment marketing and strategy leader that delivers custom marketing and enrollment solutions through integrated research, strategy, digital marketing, lead generation, Slate optimization, Student Search, financial aid optimization, creative, and web design + development. By generating quality connections between universities and students, Carnegie drives enrollment success for its clients. Learn more at CarnegieHigherEd.com.

About Fire Engine RED

Fire Engine RED offers strategic enrollment management solutions and software to the education market. They were among the first fully remote companies in the U.S. and have operated without a central office since Shelly J. Spiegel, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, founded the company in 2001. Fire Engine RED's Student Search service is now a part of Carnegie, and the software business is now Fireworks Software, Inc.

