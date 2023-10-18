Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute reaffirms its commitment to Women in CyberSecurity

Being a Tier 1 strategic partner continues CMU SEI's commitment to a thriving and vibrant community of cybersecurity professionals that WiCyS has created through year-round programming and special events. Tweet this

"Being a Tier 1 strategic partner continues CMU SEI's commitment to a thriving and vibrant community of cybersecurity professionals that WiCyS has created through year-round programming and special events," said Bob Rosenstein, CERT Division Strategic Communications Manager. "The continuous access to the WiCyS Job Board provides an incredible access to a diverse and inclusive pool of candidates for employment."

In addition to its support of the annual WiCyS Conference, CMU SEI engages in a range of activities that drive the changes needed in the cybersecurity workforce. Sponsorship of a WiCyS student chapter, involvement in internship and mentoring programs, hosting capture-the-flag (CTF) exercises, and actively serving in key positions on various WiCyS committees enhances CMU SEI's involvement.

Since 1984, CMU SEI has been critical to the government's ability to acquire, develop, operate, and sustain software systems that are innovative, affordable, trustworthy, and enduring. The SEI is part of CMU, pioneering discoveries that enrich the lives of people on a global scale. CMU turns disruptive ideas into successes through leading-edge research.

Founded in 2012, WiCyS is a global community of women and men, is dedicated to bringing talented women together to celebrate and foster passion and drive for cybersecurity. Uniting local communities of aspiring and thriving women cybersecurity professionals globally, WiCyS members share their knowledge, network, and member. WiCyS creates opportunities through professional skills development programs, conferences, career fairs, and more.

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Aristocrat, Dell Technologies, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, NCC Group, Nike, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

