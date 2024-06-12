Carnegie Welcomes Industry Leaders Paul LeBlanc and Jake Neuberg to Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul and Jake to our Board of Directors," said Gary Colen, CEO. "Their deep understanding of the education industry will be instrumental as we continue to support colleges and universities." Post this

Paul LeBlanc brings a wealth of experience from his two-decade tenure as President of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Under his visionary leadership, SNHU evolved from a small regional institution into the largest higher education provider in the United States, renowned for its excellence in online education. LeBlanc, who retires from his post at SNHU this June, is now collaborating with Human Systems to redefine higher education through AI innovations. His extensive background in educational leadership and technology will be invaluable to Carnegie's mission.

Jake Neuberg joins Carnegie with an extensive EdTech background and is currently serving as Chairman of Discovery Education, a dynamic educator resource platform. Neuberg was also the co-founder of Revolution Prep, the US leader in online tutoring services, and has held roles as an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor for several education industry companies. His strategic insight and business acumen have earned him a reputation as a sharp and innovative leader in the education sector.

Paul LeBlanc expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to join Carnegie's Board and contribute to their innovative vision in higher education. Carnegie's dedication to connecting students with educational opportunities aligns perfectly with my passion for education access and leveraging technology to enhance learning."

Jake Neuberg added, "Joining Carnegie's Board is a fantastic opportunity to work with a dynamic team committed to making a significant impact in higher education. I look forward to bringing my experience to the table and helping Carnegie navigate its next chapter."

In early 2024, Carnegie received a strategic investment from Shamrock Capital. Together, Carnegie and Shamrock intend to drive innovation and excellence in the industry, and with the addition of Paul LeBlanc and Jake Neuberg, Carnegie is poised to deliver on that goal. For more information about Carnegie, please visit carnegiehighered.com.

About Carnegie

Carnegie (Carnegie Dartlet LLC) is a higher education enrollment marketing and strategy leader that delivers custom marketing and enrollment solutions through integrated research, strategy, digital marketing, lead generation, Slate optimization, Student Search, creative, and web design + development. By generating quality connections between universities and students, Carnegie drives enrollment success for its clients. Learn more at carnegiehighered.com.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $4.2 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2023. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit shamrockcap.com.

