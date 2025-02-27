Carnegie Welcomes Shankar Prasad, former Dean of Professional Studies and Vice President for Academic Innovation at Brown University, as Chief Strategy Officer

"I've spent my career focused on education as a transformative force. Joining Carnegie allows me to scale that impact, helping institutions meet challenges while keeping students at the center." said Shankar Prasad, CSO of Carnegie Post this

Expanding access to education by leading the development of Brown's first fully online degree program, the Master of Public Health, reaching learners worldwide.

first fully online degree program, the Master of Public Health, reaching learners worldwide. Enhancing professional and workforce development through the creation of short courses, certificate programs, and corporate education initiatives designed to meet evolving industry needs.

Strengthening graduate student support by establishing the Center for Master's Student Excellence, offering career services and professional development opportunities.

Advancing global engagement by launching the Global Brown Lounge and expanding resources for international students to foster a more inclusive academic community.

"I've spent my career focused on the power of education as a transformative force for students. What excites me about joining Carnegie is the opportunity to take that experience and scale it—helping institutions of all types, no matter their size or focus, meet the challenges ahead in a way that keeps students at the center." — Shankar Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Shankar will guide the company's strategic direction and oversee its Enrollment, Student Success, and Institutional Planning initiatives, helping institutions anticipate and respond to policy shifts, technological advancements, and evolving student needs, among other critical priorities. His leadership will further strengthen Carnegie's ability to help institutions drive enrollment, build long-term institutional health, and create sustainable student success strategies.

With Carnegie's recent acquisition of Credo, a national higher education consulting firm known for its transformative work in presidential strategy, institutional planning, and student success, Shankar's leadership will be key in expanding Carnegie's ability to support higher education leaders at the institutional level. By bringing together Credo's background in long-term strategic planning and leadership development with Carnegie's expertise in enrollment and marketing, he will lead the development of proactive strategies to address today's challenges, from enrollment shifts and student success to leadership transitions and institutional sustainability.

"We are excited to welcome Shankar to the Carnegie team," said Gary Colen, CEO of Carnegie. "His unique expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional results for our partners in higher education. Shankar's work reflects our commitment to supporting institutions in achieving their goals and shaping transformational experiences for students."

As Carnegie welcomes Shankar Prasad to its leadership team, the company is poised for an exciting new era of innovation and strategic partnership in higher education. Learn more about the acquisition of Credo.

About Carnegie

Carnegie (Carnegie Dartlet LLC) is a higher education enrollment marketing and strategy leader that delivers custom marketing and enrollment solutions through integrated research, strategy, digital marketing, lead generation, Slate optimization, Student Search, creative, and web design + development. By generating quality connections between universities and students, Carnegie drives enrollment success for its clients. Learn more at carnegiehighered.com.

Media Contact

Christine Kramer, Carnegie Dartlet LLC, 1 2159060234, [email protected], carnegiehighered.com

SOURCE Carnegie Dartlet LLC