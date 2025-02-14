Carney Climate Plan is More of the Same says Friends of Science

A new Friends of Science video "Nix Net Zero or Climate Billions will Bankrupt Canada" on Clean Electricity Regulations, shows that Canada would spend $690 Billion just to reduce 8% of those emissions – possibly as much as $12 trillion to reduce all emissions. Canada's annual GDP is $2.2 trillion. Post this

Friends of Science Society had issued a letter to the International Sustainability Standards Board in 2022. In it, potential financial burdens and social damages for mandatory emissions reporting in the USA were summarized by Steve Soukup, author of "The Dictatorship of Woke," as, "The SEC's own estimates suggest that the overall cost of disclosure and compliance for public companies will rise from approximately $3.8 billion per year to over $10.2 billion—a more than 250 percent increase, based on this rule alone."

Carney is former governor of the Bank of England and of the Bank of Canada, and past UN climate finance 'czar.' He favors mandatory emissions reporting. He was a principal architect of the Global Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) which intended to have the world of finance sway markets. In the US House Judiciary Committee report "Climate Control…" "the committee claims the 'climate cartel' is waging a 'global war on the American way of life.'"

Curiously, in in his keynote speech at the 2021 UN Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) China Climate Neutrality Week, Carney thanks China for the impetus for establishing the Network for Greening the Financial System and the groundwork for the mandatory emissions reporting which he now promotes.

Key banks and influential asset managers have since left GFANZ and similar organizations have disbanded as the US antitrust investigation continues.

Other Canadian commentators disapprove Carney's climate plan. The Financial Post of Feb. 11, 2025, published an op-ed "Hiding the Costs of Net Zero doesn't Reduce Them." Writing in "The Hub," energy analyst Heather Exner-Pirot is blunt about Carney's plan – it is outdated, and the public have moved on to affordability and energy security concerns.

Far from 'the science is settled,' a new collection of scientific papers, posted on the Heritage Foundation's site, demonstrate much of the alarmist rhetoric regarding climate change is vastly overstated. These papers align closely with and support the Trump administration's current energy policy in the United States.

A new Friends of Science video "Nix Net Zero or Climate Billions will Bankrupt Canada" on the Clean Electricity Regulations released in Dec. 2024, shows that Canada would spend $690 Billion just to reduce 8% of its emissions from the electricity sector – possibly as much as $12 trillion to reduce all emissions. Canada's annual GDP is only $2.2 trillion. Fraser Institute just released a report "Decarbonizing Canada's Electricity Generation" on Canada's impractical, unrealistic decarbonization goals.

Despite President Trump having pulled America out of the Paris Agreements and all other climate-related financial obligations, a group of states and cities called "America-is-all-In" vows to continue its forms of climate action, to meet Paris targets.

Friends of Science will host a book launch and speaker event for their handbook "Energy & Climate at a Glance," on March 11, 2025, in Calgary, with a live stream option. Details are posted on their website.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

