Carol Bernstein Joins Major, Lindsey & Africa as a Strategic Advisor and Career Coach

"As a former GC of technology and science-related companies with extensive international experience, Carol brings a sophisticated understanding of the GC role in global companies together with a passion to help the next generation of GCs succeed, " said Barrett Avigdor, Executive Director. Post this

Carol Bernstein is an accomplished legal executive using her more than 30 years of experience as a C-Suite, board and governance advisor, and chief legal officer to guide leaders and organizations toward their strategic goals. Most recently, she has served as an independent advisor to technology companies and their founders, to family offices considering investments in technology-based funds and companies, and to chief legal officers of public and private companies. From 2000 to 2022, Carol served as the Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel for CMC Materials, Inc., a worldwide publicly traded semiconductor/performance materials company. Carol earned her J.D. from Northwestern University and her B.A. from Colgate University.

"I am delighted to partner with Major, Lindsey & Africa who, in my experience over more than two decades as a client and candidate, is the differentiated leader in general counsel and law department development and placement," said Carol, "Throughout my career, I have been passionate about serving as a trusted resource and mentor for other general counsel, especially those in global, technology-based businesses, so I look forward to continuing this work with MLA and helping their clients and candidates excel as legal leaders."

Referring to the Advisory Services and Coaching practice more broadly, Barrett said, "MLA is committed to helping our clients succeed by finding talented lawyers who can excel in the challenging roles of chief legal officer or general counsel. Our advisory services offering, comprised of coaches who have been CLOs or GCs, helps those leaders navigate their new role and make a positive impact faster. Both Carol Bernstein and Marnie Seif bring our advisory services clients a wealth of practical knowledge, a framework for strategic planning and a commitment to help others be their best."

Media Contact

Jennifer Silver, Major, Lindsey & Africa, +1.617.603.1311, [email protected], www.mlaglobal.com

SOURCE Major, Lindsey & Africa