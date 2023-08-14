Carol Ng has joined Derivative Logic, Inc. in our Denver, Colorado office

Derivative Logic, Inc. is proud to announce we have hired Carol Ng as a Managing Director. Ng is located in Derivative Logic's Denver office.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Derivative Logic, Inc. is proud to announce we have hired Carol Ng as a Managing Director. Ng is located in Derivative Logic's Denver office and will guide clients managing interest rate risk using her extensive derivatives expertise.

Carol's prior experiences include guiding commercial real estate firms, regional banks, credit unions, and private equity firms with managing interest rate and FX exposures at both Chatham and Derivative Path. She also spent time at Western Union as part of the capital markets team managing FX risk for their money transfer business.

She is passionate about fintech, capital markets, and client services.

Carol graduated from Brigham Young University with an M.B.A. and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jim Griffin, Co-Founder of Derivative Logic, said "Our rapid growth over the last few years has solidified Derivative Logic as a key player in the world of interest rate, currency and defeasance risk advisory. As our growth accelerates, we continually expand the functionality of our platform - specifically in the realm of offerings to mid-sized and large corporations as well as to financial institutions. Thankfully, our leading position in the marketplace allows us to attract top talent with long track records of success from many of the leading firms in finance. Carol's deep expertise and long experience in all things derivatives will help us take our technology and client offerings to the next level. I look forward to galloping down the road of success with Carol."

Derivative Logic is an independent hedge advisory firm combining financial derivative market expertise with proven hedge structuring and execution capabilities in interest rate and currency derivatives and Defeasance Services.

Derivative Logic, Inc. provides a full range of independent, unbiased hedge advisory services to corporations, real estate, tax-exempt, Native American, not-for-profit and municipal borrowers. Derivative Logic excels in consistently realizing the highest cost savings and best hedging terms for our clients regardless of financing complexity.

