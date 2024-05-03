Carolina Beverage partners with Boylan Bottling Company to bring Cheerwine to the Northeast

While Cheerwine and Boylan are creating synergies nationally, Retailers and Distributors across NJ, NY, CT, RI, MA, VT, NH, and ME can now stock up on Cheerwine courtesy of Boylan Bottling Company. Post this

Boylan Bottling Company, established in 1891 and headquartered in New York City, specializes in premium glass bottle cane sugar sodas. As an independent, family-owned brand, Boylan Bottling has built a robust distribution channel and loyal customer base throughout the Northeastern U.S.

Chase Slepak, COO of Boylan Bottling Company, highlighted the evolution of the partnership, stating, "Our longstanding cooperation with Cheerwine has laid the groundwork for this expanded partnership. Together, we have successfully navigated key retail relationships, and now, with this expanded collaboration, we are poised to better support retailers and distributors in building a craft soda portfolio or strengthening their existing one. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to further elevate the craft soda experience in the Northeast."

The partnership between Cheerwine and Boylan Bottling is founded on the steadfast commitment to delivering premium products and upholding timeless traditions.

Boylan Bottling Company will treat the Cheerwine partnership simply as a line extension to the already popular 12oz Cane Sugar Soda's. Boylan Bottling now offers three Cheerwine SKUs: Cheerwine Glass Bottle 4-packs, Cheerwine Zero Sugar Glass Bottle 4-packs, and Cheerwine Glass Bottle 12oz.

While Cheerwine and Boylan are creating synergies nationally, Retailers and Distributors across NJ, NY, CT, RI, MA, VT, NH, and ME can now stock up on Cheerwine courtesy of Boylan Bottling Company.

For more information, please contact Boylan Bottling at [email protected].

Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 107-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.

About Boylan Bottling Co:

Established in 1891, Boylan Bottling is an independent, family-owned brand known for its exceptional craft sodas made in the USA and commitment to quality. With a rich legacy spanning over a century, Boylan Bottling continues to delight consumers with its innovative and flavorful beverage offerings.

