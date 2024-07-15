Carolina Commons Dentistry is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

"Our staff is truly committed to delivering excellence in dentistry and works tirelessly to provide high quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment," says Dr. Kavi Sagunarthy. Post this



More about Kavi Sagunarthy, DDS:

Dr. Sagunarthy graduated from George Washington University in Washington, D.C, before receiving his doctorate in dental surgery from the University of Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in Buffalo, New York. Dr. Sagunarthy went on to complete his general practice residency at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. He is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, a member of the American Dental Association and holds faculty credentials at the MUSC Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program. Carolina Commons Dentistry's mission is to deliver modern dental treatments in a comfortable, patient-centered environment. To learn more about Carolina Commons Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.carolinacommonsdentistry.com or call (803) 306-7949.

