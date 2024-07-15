Carolina Commons Dentistry is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

The premier Indian Land, South Carolina, practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services for patients of all ages, including routine cleanings, chipped tooth repair, porcelain veneers, dental implants and much more.
INDIAN LAND, S.C., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolina Commons Dentistry, led by Dr. Kavi Sagunarthy, has been honored with the prestigious title of 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Carolina Commons Dentistry has earned this accolade by consistently receiving superior ratings and reviews from satisfied patients. As a trusted online directory, Find Local Doctors helps consumers easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area.
Carolina Commons Dentistry's inclusion as a Top patient-rated dentist is a testament to their dedication to providing top-notch dental care. The modern clinic, located at 6257 Carolina Commons Drive, Suite 100, offers a wide range of dental services to meet the needs of the entire family. Dr. Kavi Sagunarthy is a highly experienced and reputable dentist with a passion for providing top-quality care. He is renowned for his elite skill set and success as a cosmetic and restorative dentist. Dr. Sagunarthy has performed many full mouth implant reconstructions and other oral surgeries and can guide patients through involved and complex procedures. His commitment to staying current with the latest advancements in dental technology and techniques ensures that patients receive the best possible care. Carolina Commons Dentistry offers services ranging from preventative and general dentistry to restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry. The practice also provides relaxing amenities, cutting-edge dental equipment, flexible scheduling and easy payment options to reduce the stress surrounding dental visits. Most of all, patients can expect to be cared for by a team of dental professionals who value satisfied smiles and long-term well-being.
"Our staff is truly committed to delivering excellence in dentistry and works tirelessly to provide high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment," says Dr. Kavi Sagunarthy.
More about Kavi Sagunarthy, DDS:
Dr. Sagunarthy graduated from George Washington University in Washington, D.C, before receiving his doctorate in dental surgery from the University of Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in Buffalo, New York. Dr. Sagunarthy went on to complete his general practice residency at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. He is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, a member of the American Dental Association and holds faculty credentials at the MUSC Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program. Carolina Commons Dentistry's mission is to deliver modern dental treatments in a comfortable, patient-centered environment. To learn more about Carolina Commons Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.carolinacommonsdentistry.com or call (803) 306-7949.
