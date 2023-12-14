Carolina Packaging and Supply, Inc. Announces Sale of its Raleigh Headquarters & Warehouse Space

After Years of Record Business Growth, The North Carolina Packaging Company Releases Plans To Downsize Business and Seeks A Strategic Business Combination Partner.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolina Packaging and Supply, Inc, a North Carolina-based, veteran-owned and operated packaging company that offers over 18,000 products from well-known packaging brands, announces the sale of their Raleigh based headquarters and warehouse. Following record growth since 1996, the company plans to downsize their business and is seeking a strategic business combination partner for the next phase of the company in Eastern North Carolina. Carolina Packaging Supply offers packaging products such as envelopes, labels, facilities management, moving boxes, safety products, tags, warehouse supplies and more. The successful Raleigh based business, which maintains a positive reputation among its customers, many who have been doing business with the company for decades as well as a host of government contracts, is known for its quick, reliable service. It also proudly stocks for over 2,000 customers for next day or same day delivery in North Carolina.

In addition to experiencing double-digit growth over the last five years, the business has successfully grown year-after-year since it started. Much of this growth is credited to the outstanding customer service and price promise that the company has delivered.

Moving forward, Carolina Packaging and Supply, Inc. reports its desire to pursue state and federal government contracts and to increase business in the private sector as well as government contract space. The business looks forward to continuing to provide North Carolina and beyond with the highest quality packaging products and services.

About Carolina Packaging and Supply, Inc.

Carolina Packaging and Supply, Inc. was established in 1993 to serve the state of North Carolina with exceptional packaging supplies and services. Veteran-owned and run, the company highly prioritizes working with and hiring veterans, in addition to receiving special recognition from their customers for their service. The business is widely-renowned for its fast, reliable access to packaging products and services.

