Carolina Panthers Announce Charlotte IT Solutions as Small Business Partner

"Charlotte IT Solutions has served the community since 1996. We are proud to be one of the area's oldest managed IT service providers and honored to be selected by the Carolina Panthers. As we grow, we continue to look for ways to align ourselves with the right partners." - Josh Astete, Founder Tweet this

This strategic collaboration between two local entities showcases a shared commitment to authenticity, community engagement, and technological innovation. The selective partnership affirms Charlotte IT Solutions' and the Carolina Panthers' shared mission of excellence, progress, and growth within the local business landscape.

"We are honored to be one of the first Small Business Partners for this new NFL initiative, and we commend the Carolina Panthers for being the first franchise to launch," said Charlotte IT Solutions Adam Quan.

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Charlotte IT Solutions has delivered services that bring the latest technologies to organizations of all sizes in the Carolinas. Through this partnership with the Panthers, Charlotte IT Solutions will be able to reach more organizations through improved brand recognition and a vote of confidence from the leading sports team in the Carolinas.

Bank of America Stadium will be the launch pad for this new initiative, featuring Eleven Sports Media's fan engagement technology, which enhances the gameday experience for Panthers fans within the stadium concourse, hospitality areas, and beyond.

Josh Astete, Founder of Charlotte IT Solutions, said: "Charlotte IT Solutions has been serving the community since 1996. We are proud to be one of the oldest managed IT service providers in the area and honored to be selected by the Carolina Panthers. As we continue to grow our business, we continue to look for ways to align ourselves with the right partners, like the Carolina Panthers," added Josh Astete.

About Charlotte IT Solutions: Charlotte IT Solutions is a regional Managed IT Service Provider serving the Carolinas for over 20 years that provides small to medium-sized businesses with a way to simplify their technology and focus on running their businesses. We've combined artificial intelligence and human manpower to take Cybersecurity and IT Support off our customer's responsibility list.

Media Contact

Ken Widger, Charlotte IT Solutions, 1 704-823-6988, [email protected], https://www.charlotteitsolutions.com/

SOURCE Charlotte IT Solutions