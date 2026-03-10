Carolina Vein Care Celebrates 8 Years Serving Greenville and Simpsonville Communities

"More patients now understand that varicose and spider vein treatments can be done safely and conveniently in our Greenville–Simpsonville, SC office," Jackson said. "Modern minimally invasive techniques allow us to treat venous insufficiency with far less disruption to patients' daily lives." Post this

The practice is led by board-certified specialists Dr. Mark R. Jackson and Dr. Julie U. Park, who provide evidence-based care using advanced outpatient techniques such as ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy, endovenous laser ablation, radiofrequency ablation, and phlebectomy. These treatments address both the medical symptoms of vein disease — including pain, swelling, and fatigue — and the visible vein concerns that can affect quality of life.

Dr. Mark Jackson said patient awareness has evolved significantly over the past decade.

"One of the biggest changes we've seen is that patients now understand varicose vein treatment can be done safely and conveniently in an office setting," Jackson said. "In the past, many people associated vein treatment with hospital-based vein stripping surgery. Today, minimally invasive techniques allow us to treat venous insufficiency with far less disruption to patients' daily lives."

Jackson noted that expertise remains a key differentiator for the practice.

"We are the only dedicated vein practice in the Greenville, Simpsonville, and Spartanburg area where both physicians are fellowship trained and board certified in vascular specialties recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties — Vascular Surgery and Interventional Radiology," he said. "That level of specialized training directly impacts patient outcomes."

In addition to vein care, Carolina Vein Care offers physician-directed aesthetic services, including injectables and body contouring, allowing patients to pursue health and appearance goals within a single, established medical setting. The practice also provides BioTE® bioidentical hormone optimization therapy for patients seeking support with hormonal balance as part of a comprehensive wellness approach.

Dr. Julie Park said personalized care remains central to the practice's approach.

"Aesthetic care works best when it's thoughtful and individualized," Park said. "Whether we're treating visible veins or providing aesthetic services, our goal is to help patients feel confident and comfortable in a way that looks natural and supports their overall well-being."

As part of its commitment to accessibility, the practice employs Spanish-speaking staff.

"There is no question that having an excellent, Spanish-speaking medical assistant has been reassuring to our Spanish-speaking patients and families," Park added.

After eight years in practice, Carolina Vein Care remains committed to patient-centered care, long-term outcomes, and serving as a trusted medical resource for the Greenville–Simpsonville community.

About Carolina Vein Care

Carolina Vein Care is an independent, physician-owned medical practice based in Simpsonville, South Carolina, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of vein disease and offering complementary aesthetic services. The practice serves patients throughout the Upstate region. Visit online at https://www.carolinaveincare.com.

