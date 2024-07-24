Carolyn Ezelino Promoted to Head of Research at Sonen Capital

"She has consistently demonstrated exceptional analytical skills and dedication, making significant contributions to our firm. In this new role, she will lead our research team with the same level of passion, driving our mission to deliver high performing impact investments for our clients." Post this

"We are thrilled to elevate Carolyn to this pivotal role at the firm," said the firm's CEO, Bob Goldstein. "She has consistently demonstrated exceptional analytical skills and dedication, making significant contributions to our firm. In this new role, she will lead our research team with the same level of passion, driving our mission to deliver high performing impact investments for our clients. We are confident that Carolyn will excel in this leadership position, continuing to drive innovation and thought leadership within the firm and across the impact investment industry."

Carolyn has a BA in International Studies from Duke University, an MBA from MIT Sloan, and is an alum of the Toigo Foundation Fellowship. In addition, Carolyn is a proud first-generation Colombian-American, a devoted mother, and a passionate dancer and surfer. Carolyn's new role underscores the firm's ongoing commitment and focus towards realizing Sonen's strategic vision to become the trusted investment advisor of choice for asset owners seeking investment solutions to tackle the world's most urgent challenges.

About Sonen Capital

Sonen Capital is an independent impact investment advisory firm that works with families, foundations, endowments and institutions to create bespoke investment solutions that deliver competitive financial returns alongside meaningful and measurable social and environmental impact. With decades of impact investment experience, we partner with clients to develop and manage comprehensive and customized portfolios across all investment areas and asset classes. Sonen was built on the conviction that investing to generate financial returns and lasting impact are not only compatible but also mutually reinforcing objectives.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonen is majority employee-owned and a certified B Corp with a 149.6 B Impact Score. Founded in 2011, Sonen Capital has been a trusted partner for investors seeking unbiased and tailored investment solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. For more information, please visit www.sonencapital.com

