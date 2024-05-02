Carrie Naylor Promoted to Office Manager at United Real Estate Strive 212: Setting New Standards

Naylor's promotion reflects the company's firm belief in meritocracy and the philosophy that excellence knows no barriers.
WYOMISSING, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carrie Naylor, Office Administrator for United Real Estate Strive 212 has recently been promoted to Office Manager. This achievement comes after working 5 dedicated years with the brokerage as an Administrator despite being visually impaired. Carrie's consistent commitment to the team of Realtors she works with is recognized by Owners Jennifer Dinatally, Realtor, and Frank Ramos, Broker/Owner, as they testified to her consistent contributions to brokerage Realtors by providing the support, reminders, and caffeine they need to build their businesses. "Frank and I could not be more grateful for all of Carrie's hard work and dedication over the years. She has truly been an integral part of our team's growth and success. We are excited to see how we grow together going forward!" Dinatally said.
Upon assuming the role of Office Manager, Carrie Naylor expressed profound excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to elevate her career to new heights. Her promotion exemplifies a firm belief in meritocracy and the philosophy that excellence knows no barriers.
"As I welcome this new chapter as Office Manager at United Real Estate Strive 212, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the unwavering support of my colleagues, mentors, and the entire United Real Estate Strive 212 family. United Owners and Realtors, as well as the AMG Team of Cross Country Mortgage, have supported me through fundraising efforts with Not My Eyes, a non-profit dedicated to empowering the blind and visually impaired, and their fashion showcase which I was honored to be a part of," Naylor stated. Naylor was featured in the 2023 and 2024 Annual Fashion Showcase, in which all proceeds are donated to a different blind organization annually, fostering empowerment and unity.
"This promotion just means the world to me!" Naylor adds as she indicates that, "It's not just an achievement for me but for all individuals working hard to break barriers despite visual impairment. It demonstrates that with determination and perseverance, nothing is impossible."
About United Real Estate Strive 212:
United Real Estate Strive 212 is a member of the 6th largest brokerage firm in the nation based on RISMedia Power Broker Report and the 3rd Fastest Growing Agency in America revealed by the 2024 RealTrends Verified ranking. We are a full service real estate brokerage firm in Wyomissing, PA - Independently owned and operated by Jennifer Dinatally, Realtor and Frank Ramos, Broker. For more information visit: UnitedRealEstateStrive212.com.
