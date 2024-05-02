Carrie Naylor Promoted to Office Manager at United Real Estate Strive 212: Setting New Standards

"It's an achievement for all individuals working hard to break barriers despite visual impairment. It demonstrates that with determination and perseverance, nothing is impossible." Post this

"As I welcome this new chapter as Office Manager at United Real Estate Strive 212, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the unwavering support of my colleagues, mentors, and the entire United Real Estate Strive 212 family. United Owners and Realtors, as well as the AMG Team of Cross Country Mortgage, have supported me through fundraising efforts with Not My Eyes, a non-profit dedicated to empowering the blind and visually impaired, and their fashion showcase which I was honored to be a part of," Naylor stated. Naylor was featured in the 2023 and 2024 Annual Fashion Showcase, in which all proceeds are donated to a different blind organization annually, fostering empowerment and unity.

"This promotion just means the world to me!" Naylor adds as she indicates that, "It's not just an achievement for me but for all individuals working hard to break barriers despite visual impairment. It demonstrates that with determination and perseverance, nothing is impossible."

About United Real Estate Strive 212:

United Real Estate Strive 212 is a member of the 6th largest brokerage firm in the nation based on RISMedia Power Broker Report and the 3rd Fastest Growing Agency in America revealed by the 2024 RealTrends Verified ranking. We are a full service real estate brokerage firm in Wyomissing, PA - Independently owned and operated by Jennifer Dinatally, Realtor and Frank Ramos, Broker. For more information visit: UnitedRealEstateStrive212.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Naylor, United Real Estate | Strive 212, (610) 372-0212, [email protected], www.UnitedRealEstateStrive212.com

SOURCE United Real Estate | Strive 212