Carrie Nicholson Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Carrie Nicholson accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Carrie is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Big Island, Hawaii.

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over twenty years, Carrie has been a Top Producer dedicated to the Luxury Real Estate Community in Hawaii. She continues to serve her clients as a Broker In Charge at Hawaii Life and Director of Hawaii Life One on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Life One is the Luxury Division of Hawaii Life, a curated collection of Hawaii's exceptional properties and locations. Her unparalleled knowledge of Big Island luxury properties, combined with her International business relations, hard work, and focused determination have earned her multiple recognition by Hawaii Business Magazine and 2023 Real Trends America's Best. Her combined gross sales of over a billion dollars in residential and land sales volume statewide over the years have kept her in the Top Broker rankings.