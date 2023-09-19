Carrie Nicholson Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Carrie Nicholson accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Carrie is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Big Island, Hawaii.
BIG ISLAND, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over twenty years, Carrie has been a Top Producer dedicated to the Luxury Real Estate Community in Hawaii. She continues to serve her clients as a Broker In Charge at Hawaii Life and Director of Hawaii Life One on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Life One is the Luxury Division of Hawaii Life, a curated collection of Hawaii's exceptional properties and locations. Her unparalleled knowledge of Big Island luxury properties, combined with her International business relations, hard work, and focused determination have earned her multiple recognition by Hawaii Business Magazine and 2023 Real Trends America's Best. Her combined gross sales of over a billion dollars in residential and land sales volume statewide over the years have kept her in the Top Broker rankings.
Dedicated to the Luxury Real Estate Community, she represented both sellers and buyers who value excellence, knowledge, and personalized results. She continues to serve her clients as the Broker in Charge at Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers and Director of Hawaii Life One on the Big Island of Hawaii. Carrie has experienced first-hand the growth and transformation of the Big Island of Hawaii. Her in-depth understanding has provided her with the knowledge and background to help clients make the most informed decisions about community and selecting a home that synergistically meets their needs, dreams, and lifestyles. She has an innate understanding of her clients and generously extends the resources necessary to facilitate the realization of their dreams in real estate holdings.
Visit Carrie Nicholson's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/carrie-nicholson/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected], hauteresidence.com
SOURCE Haute Residence
Share this article