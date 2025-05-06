Carrier IQ's Next-Gen Platform Helps Independent Agencies Target Better Leads--and Close Them First

"We built Carrier IQ to give agencies a true edge—automated access to policy expirations, deep carrier intel, and analytics that cut through the noise. The result? More wins with less waste." Post this

"Insurance agents shouldn't be stuck chasing leads that have already gone cold," said Scott Schubert, CEO & Co-Founder of Carrier IQ. "We built Carrier IQ to give agencies a true edge—automated access to policy expirations, deep carrier intel, and analytics that cut through the noise. The result? More wins with less waste."

Carrier IQ was created with one mission in mind: Help small, independent insurance agencies grow smarter—without growing overhead. The platform replaces guesswork with clarity by surfacing real-time opportunities that align with each agency's unique underwriting appetite.

Key platform features include:

Real-Time Expiration Tracking – Be the first to know when policies expire. No more waiting. No more missed leads.

Advanced Prospect Filtering – Zero in on high-value carriers, including new ventures and mid-term cancellations.

Smart Underwriting Reports – Get everything you need to assess risk—fast.

Analytics that Actually Matter – Track trends, understand your market, and grow with data, not drama.

"We didn't just want to deliver data—we wanted to deliver confidence," said Schubert. "With Carrier IQ, agents can finally make decisions based on what's actually happening in the market, not what happened three months ago. That's powerful."

Carrier IQ doesn't pretend to be all things to all people. It's unapologetically focused on independent agencies writing commercial vehicle policies—especially those who need to do more with fewer resources.

With its new modern interface and seamless workflows, Carrier IQ blends powerful data with intuitive design—making it the go-to platform for ambitious agents who are ready to scale.

Ready to see Carrier IQ in action? Sign up today at www.carrieriq.io.

About Carrier IQ

Carrier IQ is a real-time data intelligence platform built for independent insurance agencies in the commercial auto market. With live access to over 2 million motor carriers and 800,000+ policy expirations, Carrier IQ helps agents prospect smarter, underwrite faster, and close more deals—without the manual work.

Media Contact

Scott Schubert, Carrier IQ, 1 8634091490, [email protected], https://carrieriq.io

SOURCE Carrier IQ