Carrier Logistics Inc. Recognized for Product Innovation

Using Progress's OpenEdge platform has allowed CLI to focus on core business requirements and the solutions that our trucking clients need to efficiently transport the goods that we all depend on. Post this

Progress OpenEdge is designed to simplify the delivery of mission-critical business applications. The application development platform helps develop high-performance, high-availability and flexible deployment options for extensibility, scalability, and security and reliability.

"Our partners are an integral and strategic part of customer success," said John Ainsworth, executive vice president, general manager, Application and Data Platform at Progress. "Each recipient of this year's awards has developed applications that help solve complex business challenges and deliver game-changing outcomes."

Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier solution for meeting the unique transportation and freight management needs of asset-based LTL carriers and the last mile industry. FACTS includes online customer shipping tools, dispatch and driver management, a superior rate engine, cross dock management, and a full back-office suite that give transportation professionals the tools they need to operate cost-effectively while providing improved freight visibility to their customers.

