CARROT TOP CELEBRATES 20 YEARS AT LUXOR NOVEMBER 22, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legendary comedian and pop culture icon Carrot Top is celebrating an incredible milestone — his 20th anniversary headlining at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on November 22, 2025. Taking the stage initially at Bally's in 1995, then moving to the MGM Grand in 1996, Scott "Carrot Top "Thompson found his home at the Luxor; and for two decades, the "King of Props" has been lighting up the Las Vegas Strip with his signature blend of high-energy comedy, outrageous inventions, and razor-sharp wit. This landmark anniversary not only marks Carrot Top's unparalleled staying power in the entertainment capital of the world but also celebrates a career that continues to evolve, surprise, and keep audiences laughing night after night.

"Being at the Luxor- it's crazy. It has been so amazing! I got to be honest, I never thought I would be here this long." Carrot Top said, "It has been a blessing. I am so grateful for the partnership with MGM Resorts and Luxor, they keep letting me do this crazy thing that I absolutely love!"

"Carrot Top has defined Las Vegas comedy for 20 years with his unique blend of humor and larger-than-life on-stage presence," said Travis Lunn, President & COO of Luxor Hotel & Casino. "We are grateful for the countless laughs Carrot Top has delivered to so many of our guests and are proud to have him as a part of our MGM Resorts family."

For over four decades, Carrot Top has been delighting audiences worldwide with his unparalleled comedic brilliance. Embrace the hilarity that Joe Rogan himself describes as "You're a funny guy, man!" Witness the comedic spectacle of the King of Props, who seamlessly blends pop culture, music, and the day's headlines into an ever-evolving, laughter-filled show. Audience members can count on not seeing the same show twice, "I love creating props that are relevant to whatever's current – from a news headline to a song I heard on the radio."

Scott "Carrot Top" Thompson is one of comedy's most iconic and inventive performers, instantly recognizable by his wild red hair and high-energy, prop-driven style. Hailing from Florida, he transforms everyday objects into outrageous visual gags, creating a uniquely explosive brand of comedy that has thrilled audiences for decades. Beyond his Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino, where he continues to pack theaters with inventive, unpredictable shows, Carrot Top has earned respect from peers and fans alike. Jason Alexander has noted his unparalleled talent and originality, Bob Saget praised him for bringing joy without malice, and even George Carlin recognized his comedic talent. Despite early skeptics dismissing prop comedy, Carrot Top has proven that showmanship, creativity, and audience connection are what truly endure. Offstage, he's admired for his humility and authenticity, blending self-awareness with relentless energy to remain a singular force in comedy — a performer who is as clever and inventive as he is entertaining.

Carrot Top performs Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor Hotel and Casino. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit carrottop.com or his Linktree.

One of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity and discovery while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including the international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena and bar and entertainment destination Play Playground. Three of Las Vegas' most dynamic attractions – Discovering King Tut's Tomb, Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition and Bodies…The Exhibition – make their homes at Luxor. Luxor is owned by MGM Resorts International. For more information and reservations, visit Luxor.com, call toll free at (877) 386-4658, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.

