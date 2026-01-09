Carrot-Top Industries Becomes Freedom and Glory | New Brand Launches in the Lead-Up to America's 250th Anniversary

My dad built this company by taking a leap of faith and betting on hard work, integrity, and the belief that small efforts matter. Freedom and Glory honors that grit and carries it forward for the next generation of customers who are building their own American Dream. — Liz Morris, CEO Post this

The name has personal roots: founder Dwight Morris was a redhead long before the 1990s comedian Carrot Top became famous. While his hair has since turned gray, the company proudly retains the Carrot-Top Industries corporate name in his honor.

A Brand Built on Story: From Carrot-Top to Freedom and Glory

A core belief anchors the Freedom and Glory brand: every flag tells a story—of resilience, service, sacrifice, tradition, and the ongoing pursuit of the American Dream.

Freedom and Glory draws from the company's signature story and celebrates:

Resilience and Hard Work – Honoring those who keep showing up, no matter the adversity.

Self-Reliance and Personal Impact – Inspired by the idea that one action—even a drop in a bucket—creates lasting change.

Disruption and Innovation – Reflecting America's roots as the world's original disruptor.

Legacy and Inspiration – Connecting families, communities, and organizations to the values they stand for.

"My dad built this company by taking a leap of faith and betting on hard work, integrity, and the belief that small efforts matter," said Liz Morris, CEO and second-generation owner of Carrot-Top Industries. "Freedom and Glory honors that grit and carries it forward for the next generation of customers who are building their own American Dream."

Launching Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

The launch of Freedom and Glory intentionally aligns with one of the most significant cultural moments in modern American history: the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.

"As we head into America's 250th birthday, interest in flags and national pride is surging. Freedom and Glory gives us a clearer way to tell that story — and to help Americans celebrate what this milestone represents."

Seward emphasized that the timing also positions the company to support municipalities, schools, military bases, businesses, and households participating in nationwide 250th anniversary celebrations as they have done over the past 45 years.

Building for What's Next

The brand shift is one part of a broader transformation designed to make it easier for customers to find what they need, connect with the stories behind the products, and experience the personalized service Freedom and Glory is known for.

Freedom and Glory will be investing in faster, more intuitive technology that will make ordering flags much easier. That means a modernized online experience and storytelling that honors the people and moments behind every flag.

Grounded in Purpose and Values

While the brand expression is evolving, the purpose remains the same: to help people pursue the American Dream by making it easy to honor what matters most—at home, on the field, in the community, and across the nation.

Freedom and Glory continue to be guided by the initial core values that defined Carrot-Top's culture, and continue for Freedom and Glory:

Make a Difference — Small actions spark big change.

Keep at It — Learning what works. Letting go of what doesn't.

Stronger Together — Different strengths, same direction.

Act on What Matters — Actions speak louder than words.

"This brand shift is not a departure—it's an amplification," added Morris. "We're elevating what has always been true about this company and giving our team, customers, and partners a flag worth waving for the next 40 years."

About Freedom and Glory

Freedom and Glory is a national provider of the broadest selection of American-made American flags, patriotic products, and custom identity solutions for municipalities, schools, military organizations, businesses, and families. Rooted in the American spirit of resilience and self-determination, Freedom and Glory helps individuals and institutions honor what they stand for, where every flag tells a story.

About Carrot-Top Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1980, Carrot-Top Industries is a woman and family-owned small business, dedicated to helping customers express pride, values, and community identity through flags, signage, and patriotic products. Still operating under its original corporate name in honor of founder Dwight Morris, the company has served hundreds of thousands of government, business, and consumer customers nationwide through Freedom and Glory and other brands.

