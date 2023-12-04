CarrTech Corp. Poised to Reduce Needle Sticks & Glass Shard Contamination in Medications

"Taking a medical device from concept to marketplace can be a steep climb, but Sue and her team are truly dedicated. They understand what a huge impact this product will have on people and industry." - Kathie Callahan Brady, CEO, FITCI Post this

More than 50% of medical solutions are packaged in glass ampoules globally. Medical professionals must break the glass to access medications, risking the introduction of glass shards into the liquid - and ultimately patients. The current two-needle, multi-step filtration process is cumbersome, especially when seconds count.

As Carr explains, "every time you touch the needle there is an increased risk of sepsis and a needle stick." She calculates that the time invested in calling out HAZMAT teams and processing reports related to such needle sticks saps about $5B from hospitals annually. Then there's insurance and liability. That's above and beyond the human cost in pain and suffering if jagged glass microparticles are inadvertently injected into a patient.

Kathie Callahan Brady is FITCI's CEO and a CarrTech advisor. "Taking a medical device from concept to marketplace can be a steep climb, but Sue and her team are truly dedicated. They understand what a huge impact this product will have on people and industry."

According to CarrTech's research, FROG, has reasonable commercial potential to become the new standard of care for the $6B global filter market (growing at a CAGR of 9.9%), facilitating the use of more than six billion disposable glass ampoules each year.

In 2023 the company also made progress in its sterilization and bioburden testing, performed human factor studies, engaged Becton Dickinson as a strategic partner, and created an "instruction for use" video. In early 2024, the CarrTech will expand into FITCI's new entrepreneurial innovation center, the EDGE@321 in the City of Frederick, MD.

Callahan Brady says, "This is an incredibly exciting time for CarrTech. Investors and industry leaders are paying attention. And we can't wait to see how much they will accomplish in 2024."

About CarrTech

CarrTech is a medical technology company and inventor of the FROG™ (Filter Removal of Glass) device. FROG combines the traditional multi-step, two needle process of filtering glass particles from medicines into a single step with an all-in-one needle that is safer, faster, greener, and more efficient for healthcare providers. http://www.carrtechcorp.com

See the F.R.O.G. video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_PwSFCoAVU

About FITCI

FITCI, the Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc., fosters entrepreneurial activity in Frederick, Maryland's science and technology industries, including early-stage life science, IT, Agtech, renewable energy and related business sectors. Its purpose is to enable emerging entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, and accelerate development of commercially viable businesses that contribute to a healthy economy through coaching, connections, and equitable access to resources within a collaborative community environment. http://www.fitci.org

About QMBCs

The Maryland Department of Commerce Biotechnology Investment Incentive Tax Credit (BIITC) provides an income tax credit equal to 33% of an eligible investment in a Qualified Maryland Biotechnology Company (QMBC) up to $250,000 in tax credits, or 50% of an eligible investment in a QMBC up to $500,000 in tax credits if the QMBC is located in Allegany, Dorchester, Garrett or Somerset County.

Read more about safety concerns with glass particle contamination at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34101800/

