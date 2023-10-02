CARS Launches Second Annual "Cartober" Campaign in Partnership with DAV and KPBS

Cartober, a combination of "car" and "October," harnesses the spirit of charitable giving during the fall season. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to launch the second year of Cartober in partnership with some amazing nonprofits like DAV and KPBS," said Justin Ruffier, VP of Marketing at CARS. "The mission of Cartober is to celebrate vehicle donors for their incredible gifts while highlighting the impact on the nonprofit. It's really a month-long celebration."

Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, is one of the featured partners for Cartober this year. Through the vehicle donations received during the campaign, DAV will further its mission to provide crucial services and advocacy to veterans and their families.

KPBS, a respected public media organization known for its commitment to enhancing the civic and cultural life of the San Diego community, joins hands with CARS to emphasize the significance of responsible and community-centered initiatives. The partnership with KPBS underscores the importance of supporting independent journalism and diverse programming through vehicle donations.

Cartober offers a seamless donation process, making it easier than ever for individuals to contribute to their chosen causes. Donors can visit Cartober.com to learn more about the campaign, choose their preferred nonprofit beneficiary, and complete the donation process online. CARS handles the logistics, ensuring a hassle-free experience for donors while maximizing the benefits for its partnering nonprofits.

As Cartober 2023 gains momentum throughout the month of October, DAV, KPBS, and other featured nonprofits anticipate increased support from individuals who recognize the power of their vehicle donations to create lasting change in their communities.

For more information on Cartober, this year's featured nonprofits, and the donation process, please visit www.Cartober.com.

About CARS (Charitable Adult Rides and Services):

CARS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps thousands of organizations increase their fundraising through vehicle and real estate donation programs. Since 2003, CARS has raised more than $475 million for its nonprofit partners. With a commitment to simplifying the donation process and maximizing the impact of contributions, CARS empowers donors to support causes they care about. Learn more at www.careasy.org.

Media Contact: Laurel Brow, CARS (Charitable Adult Rides and Services), 1 858-300-2927

