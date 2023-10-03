CARS Welcomes Kelly Earnheart as Senior Vice President of "On the Go"

San Diego-based nonprofit CARS (Charitable Adult Rides and Services) has announced the appointment of Kelly Earnheart as the Senior Vice President of "On the Go," a program specializing in providing safe transportation for older adults and people with disabilities. With an impressive background in corporate partnerships and strategic development during her 15-year tenure at ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Earnheart is poised to leverage her expertise to drive growth for On the Go.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Diego-based nonprofit CARS (Charitable Adult Rides and Services) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kelly Earnheart as Senior Vice President of On the Go, a division of CARS that partners with organizations to provide safe and reliable transportation for older adults and people with disabilities. Earnheart brings a wealth of experience and expertise in corporate partnerships, strategic development, and record-breaking achievements to her new role at CARS.
Before joining CARS, Earnheart spent 15 years in corporate partnership roles at ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. While at St. Jude, she emerged as a trailblazing thought leader in building best-in-class global partnerships and designing innovative campaigns and initiatives.
Earnheart's contributions to St. Jude were recognized with a multitude of accolades, including being named the 2022 Employee of the Year. Her partnership achievements include receiving the 2022 Partner of the Year award with Signet Jewelers, the 2020 New Partner of the Year with Coldwell Banker, and the 2019 Partner of the Year award with CARS and Cox Automotive. She was also recently honored as the Diversity and Inclusion Champion for her leadership of the Women in Leadership Business Resource Group.
Earnheart will leverage her extensive background in developing strategic partnerships to drive growth for On the Go. "The On the Go platform has incredible potential to empower vulnerable populations throughout the U.S. with access to reliable transportation. I'm excited to join CARS and work alongside an already valuable team to help scale the platform into being the chosen transportation provider of choice by older adults nationwide," said Earnheart.
"We are honored to welcome Kelly Earnheart to the CARS family," said Howard Pearl, CEO of CARS. "Kelly's exceptional track record in building partnerships and driving growth, combined with her commitment to our mission, makes her the perfect fit to lead our On the Go transportation program. We look forward to achieving new heights of success and making a lasting difference under her leadership."
CARS is excited to embark on this new chapter with Earnheart at the helm of On the Go. Her dedication and passion for creating meaningful connections and driving positive change will undoubtedly lead CARS to new horizons of success.
About Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS):
CARS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps thousands of organizations increase their fundraising through vehicle and real estate donation programs. Since 2003, CARS has raised more than $475 million for its nonprofit partners. With a commitment to simplifying the donation process and maximizing the impact of contributions, CARS empowers individuals to support causes they care about. Learn more at www.careasy.org.
About On the Go:
On the Go is a nonprofit committed to transforming lives with transportation solutions that increase independence, social connection, and access to essential services. On the Go partners with nonprofits, government entities, and municipalities that serve older adults and people with disabilities to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective rides. To learn more, visit www.otgrides.org.
