CARS Welcomes Kelly Earnheart as Senior Vice President of "On the Go"

Earnheart's contributions to St. Jude were recognized with a multitude of accolades, including being named the 2022 Employee of the Year. Her partnership achievements include receiving the 2022 Partner of the Year award with Signet Jewelers, the 2020 New Partner of the Year with Coldwell Banker, and the 2019 Partner of the Year award with CARS and Cox Automotive. She was also recently honored as the Diversity and Inclusion Champion for her leadership of the Women in Leadership Business Resource Group.

Earnheart will leverage her extensive background in developing strategic partnerships to drive growth for On the Go. "The On the Go platform has incredible potential to empower vulnerable populations throughout the U.S. with access to reliable transportation. I'm excited to join CARS and work alongside an already valuable team to help scale the platform into being the chosen transportation provider of choice by older adults nationwide," said Earnheart.

"We are honored to welcome Kelly Earnheart to the CARS family," said Howard Pearl, CEO of CARS. "Kelly's exceptional track record in building partnerships and driving growth, combined with her commitment to our mission, makes her the perfect fit to lead our On the Go transportation program. We look forward to achieving new heights of success and making a lasting difference under her leadership."

CARS is excited to embark on this new chapter with Earnheart at the helm of On the Go. Her dedication and passion for creating meaningful connections and driving positive change will undoubtedly lead CARS to new horizons of success.

About Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS):

CARS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps thousands of organizations increase their fundraising through vehicle and real estate donation programs. Since 2003, CARS has raised more than $475 million for its nonprofit partners. With a commitment to simplifying the donation process and maximizing the impact of contributions, CARS empowers individuals to support causes they care about. Learn more at www.careasy.org.

About On the Go:

On the Go is a nonprofit committed to transforming lives with transportation solutions that increase independence, social connection, and access to essential services. On the Go partners with nonprofits, government entities, and municipalities that serve older adults and people with disabilities to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective rides. To learn more, visit www.otgrides.org.

